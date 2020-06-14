VIDEO: Margo Price Performs Bob Dylan's 'Things Have Changed' on CBS THIS MORNING

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Margo Price was set to release her latest album, "That's How Rumors Get Started," when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Nashville artist, whose last album has been hailed as one of the best of the decade, has postponed the release until July 10.

She recently joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform a cover of Bob Dylan's "Things Have Changed."

Watch the video below!

