VIDEO: Kevin Pollack Premieres 'Man About Town' Music Video

Kevin Pollack has released the music video for his song 'Man About Town.' The music video, directed by Deric Gochenauer, follows a man anxious to meet a girl for a date, and once they are together it seems as if the whole town is following their love around, acting as the dancers to their musical number romance. The music video matches the tone of the upbeat song perfectly, making for an all-around feel good experience.

Watch the music video below!

Kevin Pollack is a singer/songwriter out of Chicago, IL. He released his first single "Something Good (Is Comin' Down)" in 2018. The song was featured on WGN Radio and at Allstate Arena for Chicago Wolves games. In May 2019, Kevin released his new summer hit "Man About Town," available on all online music platforms.

Influenced by Pop, Rock & Soul groups of the 60s, 70s & 80s, Kevin has been working on developing his own genre style known as NuTown (New Motown), bringing the sounds of old and new together. He has performed alongside Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champions Dan Hampton and Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Bart Shatto, and BoDeans drummer Nick Kitsos. Outside of songwriting, Kevin performs as Jake Blues in the Midwest's #1 Blues Brothers tribute The Blooze Brothers.





