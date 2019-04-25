VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Stars Alongside Daughter In Official Video For 'Broken & Beautiful'

Atlantic Records in partnership with STXfilms have announced today's premiere of the official companion video to Kelly Clarkson's "Broken & Beautiful," the stunning hit single from the eagerly awaited "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK." Earlier this morning, an exclusive first look at the official video aired during NBC'sTODAY. The empowering colorful clip, which stars both Clarkson and her adorable daughter River Rose alongside exclusive animation of the film's lead character Moxy (played by Clarkson herself), can be viewed below!

Blending live action and custom animation, the video also features a cameo of a personalized "UglyDoll" version of global superstar artist/producer/DJ Marshmello, who produced the song alongside Steve Mac. The "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" arrives at all DSPs tomorrow, April 26th; STXfilms' highly anticipated animated musical comedy, UglyDolls, arrives in theatres everywhere on May 3rd.

Composed for UglyDolls, "Broken & Beautiful" is co-written by P!NK alongside Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" and P!NK's "What About Us"), and Marshmello and produced by Steve Mac & Marshmello. "Broken & Beautiful" is available now at all DSPs HERE.

Clarkson - who stars in UglyDolls as the film's lead character, Moxy - will host and perform "Broken & Beautiful" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, set for broadcast on NBC next Wednesday, May 1st (check local listings). The GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar previously celebrated the single's arrival with stunning live performances on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY. In addition, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter sat down for interviews on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan and with Kathie Lee & Hoda on NBC's TODAY.

A brand-new album featuring original music by an incredible line-up of global superstars, "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" is available for pre-order now at select DSPs HERE. The collection also includes the international hit single, "Ugly" ("Fea"), by Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, available now for streaming and download in three languages, companion visuals are available to view in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Last week saw the arrival of "Don't Change," performed by rising pop stars Why Don't We, available at all DSPs HERE. As if all that weren't enough, "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" also includes brand new songs from the film by cast members Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, and Bebe Rexha. Also starring in the film's voice cast are Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.





