VIDEO: Keith Robinson Shares 'Nothing like Christmas Day' Music Video

Actor-singer-songwriter Keith Robinson has shared his new holiday music video, "Nothing like Christmas Day!"

"Nothing like Christmas Day", was written by Keith Robinson and produced by Mike Jackson. "Nothing like Christmas Day", perfectly captures the true essence and spirit of our most cherished holiday, Christmas.

Keith Robinson is also enjoying the successful premieres of his two Hallmark Channel Original films, "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "Sister Swap: Christmas In The City". Both film premiered to great ratings and amazing reviews. The films will continue airing on the Hallmark Channel throughout the holiday season.

Coming off the recent success of his smash hit single "KAMA SUTRA", Keith is gearing up for the release of his anticipated new album, "Love Episodic 2", due early 2022.

In a world where talent is an ingredient for success, Keith D. Robinson is ahead of the game. He is a true triple threat as the talented actor continues his pursuit as an all-around entertainer.

The actor is also set to release a new album titled "Love Episodic 2" early 2022 and will begin production of Season 6 of "Saints and Sinners", on the Bounce TV Network. Keith just completed filming the "Life Story of Mahalia Jackson" staring alongside Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Ledisi and veteran actor Columbus Short.

Keith Robinson has been able to establish himself as a face-to-watch in the entertainment industry for quite some time, starring in popular works like "Dreamgirls," "This Christmas," "Four Seasons," "Fat Albert," "CRU," "Saints and Sinners." In 2022, Keith will star opposite multi-award winning singer-songwriter and Actress, Toni Braxton in the murder-thriller, "Falling Angels Book Club".

Watch the music video here: