VIDEO: Katy Perry & Alesso Release 'When I'm Gone' Music Video

Alesso and Katy Perry have unveiled the sizzling official video for their acclaimed single, "When I'm Gone."

With a robot pet at her heels, Katy ventures into a futuristic industrial plant where she gives a kinetic performance of the dancefloor banger, accompanied by a troupe of dancers. She's joined in the control room by Alesso as the song builds to a dizzying frenzy. The global superstars shot the video in Los Angeles with director Hannah Lux Davis (David Guetta, Marshmello, Doja Cat).

Released in late December via 10:22PM/Astralwerks/Capitol Records, "When I'm Gone" is the first-ever collaboration between the iconic GRAMMY-nominated producer/dance artist and the pop superstar, who is a member of the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

In another first, the official video for "When I'm Gone" premiered last night during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with Georgia vs. Alabama - marking the only time that ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast across its networks. In the lead-up to today's game, "When I'm Gone" was featured in College Football programming and ESPN studio shows such as SportsCenter, College GameDay, Bowl Games and the Semi Final Games.

"The National Championship is the perfect stage to infuse breakthrough music into our broadcast," said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. "Collaborating with world-renowned artists Alesso and Katy Perry to create a big-time halftime experience for fans only adds to this cultural moment."

"We are so excited to have Alesso and Katy Perry's music video premiere in a first of its kind campaign with ESPN," said Gabriela Henriques, Director Creative Sync & Sports Marketing at CMG. "This is a stellar example of the synergy between music and sports and how intertwined they are in today's culture. There isn't a better event than halftime of the College Football National Championship to debut a song like 'When I'm Gone.'"

Katy is no stranger to major college football; she was the College GameDay guest picker in 2014 for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. She notes, "When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing."

"I'm so thrilled that 'When I'm Gone' is finally out. We've been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you," Alesso said. "I'm honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record, and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special."﻿

The hypnotic club-banger amassed over 10 million streams in less than a week. Rolling Stone hailed "When I'm Gone" as "a spacey electro-pop dance track" and Billboard praised "the propulsive house jam." NYLON predicted, "Another year of EDM cruises will be fueled by Katy Perry and Alesso's electrifying new break-up-track." Katy performed a special medley of "When I'm Gone"/"Walking On Air" for CNN's New Year's Eve special. Watch the clip, which was shot during her "PLAY" residency at Resorts World, Las Vegas, here. Alesso also rang in 2022 with fans, playing two shows in Miami on New Year's Eve and headlining Omnia Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.

Watch the new music video here: