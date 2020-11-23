VIDEO: KANSAS Release New Music Video for 'The Absence of Presence'

America's legendary progressive rock band, KANSAS, has released an official music video for their song "The Absence of Presence", the title and opening track of their most recent album, which was released this summer. The video is the perfect companion to the anthemic track.

'The Absence of Presence' made an impressive charting debut on the Billboard album charts. In the US alone, the album debuted at the #4 spot for Current Rock Albums, #5 Internet Albums, #10 Billboard Top Albums, and #10 Top Current Albums. Worldwide, 'The Absence of Presence' came in at the top spot for Sweden Rock/Metal Albums Chart, #2 for UK Rock Albums, and #4 Switzerland Albums Chart.

Released to fan and critical acclaim, 'The Absence of Presence' is now available to stream and purchase at: https://kansas.lnk.to/TheAbsenceofPresence. The album has been widely praised for its musicianship and dedication to classic KANSAS sound. From Forbes, and Billboard to American Songwriter, critics have called it one of the best albums in the KANSAS catalogue.

Previous to the album's release, the band released songs and music videos for the singles "Memories Down the Line", "Jets Overhead", and "Throwing Mountains".

"The Absence of Presence" follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit," which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as 'Carry On Wayward Son' and 'Dust in the Wind' to the progressive epic 'Song for America.'

"The Absence of Presence," released by Inside Out Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

The album is available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services. To stream or purchase, please visit: https://kansas.lnk.to/TheAbsenceofPresence

