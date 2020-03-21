VIDEO: Justin Bieber Says a Prayer on Instagram Live

Justin Bieber has turned to religion in this trying time. The singer went on Instagram live to say a prayer with his concerned fans.

"I'm going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool. If you don't, it's also cool, you don't have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don't," he said. "I'm going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn't make me any better because I'm praying, I just think prayer makes people come together."

Watch the full video below.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You