VIDEO: Justin Bieber Says a Prayer on Instagram Live

Article Pixel Mar. 21, 2020  

Justin Bieber has turned to religion in this trying time. The singer went on Instagram live to say a prayer with his concerned fans.

"I'm going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool. If you don't, it's also cool, you don't have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don't," he said. "I'm going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn't make me any better because I'm praying, I just think prayer makes people come together."

Watch the full video below.

