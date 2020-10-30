VIDEO: Josh Kelley Releases Powerful 'Hold Me My Lord' Video

The central line running through Josh Kelley’s upcoming album, My Baby & The Band, set for Nov. 13 release, is his family.

The central line running through Josh Kelley's upcoming album, My Baby & The Band, set for Nov. 13 release, is his family. It's fitting that the video for his gospel-soaked next single, "Hold Me My Lord," was made with them in mind. The song was co-produced by Grammy, Emmy and Dove award-winner Shannon Sanders and includes the addition of the 30-member All Voices choir.

"I think in the instance of this song, my heart was calling for hope. I was trying to muddle through the dark nights of my soul and how I've managed to find my way again and again. When we started putting the video together for this song, we realized that this world has been suffering through a dark night of the soul. Despair, hurt, anger, violence, pain, suffering, disease and death have been the headlines every day for the last eight months," Kelley said.

"I realized this song that came through me speaks to more than my own suffering. It speaks to humanity's," Kelley continued. "The video felt like an opportunity to unite us in our pain and in our hope. It felt like a way for me to make one small difference in this tumultuous time so I can look at my children, years from now, and tell them I did something. I didn't just bury my head in the sand, or hide from the pain, or run from the fear. I did what I could do, and I did it for them."

Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, Kelley absorbed R&B, soul, and vintage country while also developing an affinity for classic rock. His musical family would often sit around their piano creating songs. When his older brother accidentally left his guitar at home when he headed back to college, the rest was history. These varied influences sometimes sneak into Kelley's music, in a phrase or a chord progression, but other times they're fully on display.

"Hold Me My Lord" is one song in the journey presented on My Baby & The Band, Kelley's first album of original material in five years. The album traces his and his family's story, a scenic walk through the evolution of a relationship, family, and growth. Kelley solidifies himself as a talented vocalist and lyricist while tapping into the details of watching his kids develop their own personalities and continuing to find new reasons to love his wife after 15 years together. He's missing it all when he's away from them.

"My Baby & The Band," all about sitting back with the one you love and listening to timeless music, was released last month. It follows the release of "Love Her Boy," a clever, smooth and soulful number employing wordplay, and "Busy Making Memories," a deeply personal excerpt, written on New Year's Day while watching his kids play. Kelley and his wife, Katherine Heigl, collaborated on the video, featuring treasured memories and adventures on their ranch.

Kelley released his solo debut, Changing Faces, while attending the University of Mississippi, and subsequently signed a record deal with Hollywood Records. His mainstream debut, For the Ride Home, found a Top Five single with "Amazing," and his second album Almost Honest, included the Top Ten single "Only You." Kelley later released four independent albums, between 2006 and 2008; Georgia Clay was released in 2011 with MCA Nashville, and 2015's New Lane Road with Sugar Hill Records. In 2017 he independently released an album of covers, titled Under the Covers, Vol. 1, and a holiday album, Christmas Traditions.

Kelley has appeared on "TODAY," "Good Morning America," "The Ellen Degeneres Show," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Live with Regis & Kelly" and "Last Call with Carson Daly," and his songs have been featured on such shows as "Smallville," "Scrubs," "Brothers and Sisters" and MTV's "The Hills." Kelley also wrote and performed the theme song for the TV sitcom "Mike and Molly," scored the feature film Home Sweet Hell, and created the theme song for TV's Golf Channel.

