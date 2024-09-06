VIDEO: Jerry Cantrell Releases 'Afterglow' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jerry Cantrell’s new song, “Afterglow” arrives with a video created by award-winning artist Matt Mahurin, whose work is noted for blending realism with abstract and surreal elements, which shines through in the five-minute piece.

“The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song,” Cantrell says, adding “Check it out. If you want blood, you got it.”

“Two of my all-time favorite videos I’ve directed are ‘No Excuses’ and ‘Angry Chair' for Alice In Chains in the early 1990’s. To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry’s ‘Afterglow’ some thirty years later was a blast. From opera aria to pop tune, everybody sees a movie playing in their mind’s eye when they listen to a song. Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind’s eye,” Mahurin shares. Mahurin’s work has been featured in The New York Times, Time, Rolling Stone, and his photographs are on permanent display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Afterglow” is the second song from Cantrell’s upcoming album, I Want Blood, with “Vilified” debuting last month. The track, which features guest performances from Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies), was praised by Revolver as “anxiety-stirring” and “eerie,” while Metal Hammer simply called it “brilliant.”

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album features contributions from the aforementioned McKagan, and Sharone, as well as Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), and Lola Colette.

A tour with Bush concludes in mid-September with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept 15. The remaining dates are:

September 7 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

September 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater

September 13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 14 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 15 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Want Blood tracklist:

1. Vilified

2. Off The Rails

3. Afterglow

4. I Want Blood

5. Echoes Of Laughter

6. Throw Me A Line

7. Let It Lie

8. Held Your Tongue

9. It Comes

The album is available on CD, digitally, and multiple 2LP vinyl variants HERE. A bonus spoken word version of each song on I Want Blood is included with each vinyl release.

Jerry Cantrell is an iconic American troubadour, celebrated for his distinctive guitar playing, soulful vocals and profound songwriting. Known for his work in both Alice in Chains and as a solo artist, the GRAMMY-nominated musician has sold in excess of 30 million albums, has been named one of the greatest guitar players of all time by both Guitar World and Rolling Stone, and has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern rock music. Over his career, he has released six studio albums with Alice in Chains, three solo full-lengths, has had his music featured in films from Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller and made cameos in “Deadwood” and “Jerry Maguire.”

Photo credit: Darren Craig

Comments