VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay Teaches Lil Nas X How To Make A Panini

Earlier this week Gordon and Hip-Hop Sensation Lil Nas X finally turned Twitter chatter into reality at his Lucky Cat Restaurant in London. Gordon taught the Old Town Road Star how to finally make a Panini with Asian ingredients.

Watch the video below!

Montero Lamar Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is known for his country rap breakout single "Old Town Road", which achieved viral popularity on the video sharing app TikTok in early 2019.

Gordon James Ramsay Jr. OBE is a British chef, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. Ramsay's restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total and currently hold a total of seven.





