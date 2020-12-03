VIDEO: Goo Goo Dolls Debut Brand New Animated Music Video For 'You Ain't Getting Nothin'

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have unveiled a brand new music video for their track "You Ain't Getting Nothin'," one of two brand new original songs from the band's first-ever holiday album It's Christmas All Over [Warner Records]. Directed by Juan M. Urbina of Venturia Animation Studios ®, the video pairs vibrant cartoon imagery with the song's swing jazz sound, making for a retro visual that hearkens back to the classic animated Christmas specials of yesteryear.

Watch the video below.﻿

"This is our homage to the classic Christmas music and cartoons we all grew up watching," said John Rzeznik. "I don't know about you, but I'll take any chance I get to feel like a kid again for a little bit."

In addition to "You Ain't Getting Nothin'," It's Christmas All Over is filled with iconic songs such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Let It Snow." Nearly all of the songs from It's Christmas All Over are currently charting at AC radio, including the brand new original "This Is Christmas" which has stormed into the top 10 and continues to rise." The album is available now via all digital streaming platforms HERE.

The music video for "You Ain't Getting Nothin'" arrives on the heels of two incredible television performances for Goo Goo Dolls this past week. The band first performed "This Is Christmas" during the famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, while last night they took the stage at Christmas In Rockefeller Center on NBC to deliver stirring renditions of "Let It Snow" and "This Is Christmas". Next up, frontman John Rzeznik will visit Live With Kelly and Ryan on ABC for an intimate live performance tomorrow, December 4th at 9:00AM Local Time.

Last week, the band officially announced their forthcoming augmented reality movie musical It's Christmas All Over, presented by the livestreaming platform FanTracks. Set to premiere live on FanTracks at 4pm PT/7pm ET on December 12th, It's Christmas All Over will feature Goo Goo Dolls performing music from their brand-new holiday album of the same name for the very first time. The special goes beyond the realm of a live concert to transport viewers through an unparalleled music journey, all taking place within a surreal virtual world. Tickets and exclusive VIP packages are available now HERE and the official trailer can be viewed now HERE.

In this AR movie musical adventure, Goo Goo Dolls travel through past, present, and future searching for the lost "Spirit of Christmas"; from wintery city street scenes, subways, and taxis; to a 1940s speakeasy and the classic set of The Ed Sullivan Show; and beyond. As the band travels between settings, fans will follow along for a unique and festive musical experience unlike anything they've ever seen. Throughout, they treat fans to classic holiday standards as well as their new holiday music, and discover that although people are separated by current events, we remain unified by the true nature of the holiday.

