VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Sits Down with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God to Talk 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

iHeartMedia will broadcast an interview special with Ed Sheeran and iHeartRadio's Charlamagne tha God, in celebration of his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, available July 12 via Atlantic Records.

Fans can watch the 60-minute interview special below!

In addition, iHeartRadio will broadcast audio from the interview special at 8 p.m. local across more than 150 iHeartRadio Pop, Hot AC and Rhythm stations nationwideand digitally on HitNation and iHeartRadio.com.

Ed's highly-anticipated No.6 Collaborations Project - available everywhere today - features an all-star cast of collaborators including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more. The album's previously released global smashes "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber and "Cross Me" featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock have already amassed 750 million streams worldwide and climbing.





