VIDEO: EVANGELIA Releases Live Performance Video for 'Fotiá'

Rising artist Evangelia, who delivers a spellbinding form of original pop music, has released a live performance video of her current single "Fotiá" - watch it below.

Filmed at The Belasco is Los Angeles, the new video showcases the Greek American singer-songwriter, along with co-writer/co-producer Stolar (Aloe Blacc, Selena Gomez) on bouzouki and a pair of dancers, in a stripped-down take of the euphoric dance-pop song about passion and listening to your heart. Available via Epic Records in the U.S. and Columbia Records internationally, "Fotiá" - Greek for "fire" - has been creating a buzz worldwide since its October release, accumulating nearly 300,000 total global streams and over 350,000 views on its official music video. PRESS HERE to download/stream "Fotiá" and PRESS HERE to watch the music video, directed by Jason Lester (Lauv, JP Sax x Julia Michaels, Madison Beer).

"Performing in a venue was not something I thought I'd have the opportunity to do in 2020, so being able to put together this live show weaving in aspects of my Greek culture was a dream come true," shares Evangelia. "It was also my first time having dancers on stage with me, which is an aspect of my live performance I've been wanting to incorporate for a long time. I can't wait to do this again with a real live audience in the theater (haha)--hopefully sooner than later!"

In virtually all of her output, Evangelia reveals the irresistible dynamic at the heart of her artistry: a sophisticated instinct for the intricacies of pop, and a nuanced understanding of the potent rhythms and mesmerizing textures of traditional Greek music. Her uniquely innovative and addictive sonic blend is evidenced on "Fotiá" and her high-energy debut single "Páme Páme" ("Let's Go, Let's Go"), which has been streamed more than 2 million times.

Evangelia grew up both in New Jersey and Greece, where she spent nearly every summer of her life on her grandmother's farm on the Greek island of Crete and became enamored with Greek folk music. While working full-time as a Special Education teacher, Evangelia was spending her nights in various New York City recording studios and building a reputation as one of the most exciting newcomers on the music scene. When she was laid off from her teaching job, she took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of being an artist. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to Sony Music International, Evangelia has arrived to brighten the pop landscape with a boldly original sound built on her endlessly magnetic presence. Look for more music from this must-watch talent in early 2021!

