Petey Releases Stirring New Single 'The River'

Continuing to build upon the success of his acclaimed album USA, Petey releases “The River” as the first single from his upcoming acoustic EP, The Closest Thing To Being Over Is Going On.

The new project boasts acoustic versions of songs from USA, collaborations with Sir Chloe and Mike Kinsella (American Football, Owen), and previously unreleased tunes. Pre-order the EP HERE.

Composed of somber guitar picking and solemn lyrics, "The River" is equal parts brooding and bold. “As I began to care, I thought about the memories we shared,” Petey sings over methodical, weaving guitar. “They won’t turn into dust. I’ll rust, I’ll rust, I’ll rust." He continues to look inward on the emotional chorus: 'I saw different versions of you and I and never made a plan — I fell into the river again.”

"The River" arrives as the L.A.-based artist embarks on the second leg of his Tour of the USA before heading to the U.K. to play shows in Manchester and London. See tour dates below. The single was preceded by the 2023 release of USA, which garnered near-universal raves upon its release. Hailing USA as “one of the most stirring rock releases of the year,” Paste observed, “Petey has cemented himself as a powerful presence in contemporary rock ‘n’ roll.”

The acclaim continued in November with Billboard naming Petey One To Watch, and it’s easy to see why. His restrained, intimate songwriting and dynamic arrangements cast a spell all of their own. Now, with the arrival of “The River” and his forthcoming acoustic EP, Petey showcases a whole new side of his evolving artistry.

Petey – USA Headline Tour

5/4 San Francisco, CA August Hall

5/7 Seattle, WA The Showbox

5/8 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

5/9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

5/11 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

5/10 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Block Party

5/12 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Block Party

5/19 Manchester, UK Gorilla

5/21 London, UK EartH

