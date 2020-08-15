Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Diana Krall Releases 'How Deep Is The Ocean'

The album is out September 25.

Aug. 15, 2020  

Diana Krall has released "How Deep is the Ocean", the first single from her upcoming album 'This Dream of You.'

The album is out September 25. You can order it at https://dianakrall.lnk.to/ThisDreamofYouID.

Listen to the song below!

