VIDEO: Diana Krall Releases 'How Deep Is The Ocean'
The album is out September 25.
Diana Krall has released "How Deep is the Ocean", the first single from her upcoming album 'This Dream of You.'
The album is out September 25. You can order it at https://dianakrall.lnk.to/ThisDreamofYouID.
Listen to the song below!
