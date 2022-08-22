Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases '29' Vevo Official Live Performance

“29” is off their new album, HOLY FVCK, out now.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Demi Lovato's Official Live Performance of "29" off their new album, HOLY FVCK, out now.

Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history working together, including a 2012 "Vevo Presents" set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of "Tell Me You Love Me," and Footnotes videos of "SUBSTANCE," "SKIN OF MY TEETH" and "Dancing With The Devil."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Our team has had the privilege of working with Demi for the past decade, and we were thrilled to bring our partnership to the next level with an Official Live Performance," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Demi's artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry. We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music. Working with such an involved artist makes all the difference in these partnerships, and we really feel that it shines through on screen. These edgy performances are truly all Demi and better than ever!"

Demi Lovato closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that allowed room for honesty and vulnerability. The intention of the performance space was to strike a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable. The camera pans in to find Demi on a red carpeted platform illuminated by a grid of bright white lights. Clad in a black leather skirt and black blouse, Demi stalks towards the camera, snarling and belting with her band supporting from the side.

"My new album HOLY FVCK is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger, and through this emotional release, the album concludes in a hopeful place of joy that allows me to take my power back from the very things that made me angry," Demi states.

"I knew I wanted to showcase my new music in a unique way for my fans, both visually and sonically. So when an Original Live Performance with Vevo was on the table, I immediately started to brainstorm creatively - the lighting, the room design, my look and outfits, how to incorporate our incredible female live band - all of it! The Vevo team made this vision a reality with me, and I hope my fans can feel the emotion and power through these live performances."

Additionally, Demi will bring the album to fans across South America and North America this Fall on the HOLY FVCK Tour. Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of Demi's hits, including "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool for the Summer," and more. Tickets and VIP packages are available now here.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming.

From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers. Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments.

With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them. Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Watch the new performance here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

