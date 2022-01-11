VIDEO: Coyle Girelli Shares 'Here Comes My Baby' Visual from 'Funland' Album

NYC-based, English songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Coyle Girelli shares the visualizer for "Here Comes My Baby," the latest off his upcoming sophomore solo album, Funland, due February 25 via Honey Lemon Records.

Premiered by Rolling Stone Australia's, Songs You Need To Know, "Here Comes My Baby" evokes Radiohead's more woozy moments between moody guitar motifs as it finds comfort in a lover's arms. In describing the song Girelli called it, "A turquoise-sea-green-colored-washed-out-shoegazer feeling ode to a lover. Celebrating being able to get lost in her and how she anchors you, even in the midst of the craziness all around to make it alright."

Girelli wrote and solely produced the collection of songs that became Funland at the start of the pandemic as an escape from reality during that uncertain period. The album infuses Girelli's passion for the dramatic love songs of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley with a contemporary energy, cultured arrangements, and his singularly emotive voice. It's a quietly audacious album uniquely nuanced, falsetto-tipped timbre that seals the record's lasting and electrifying connection.

"'Funland' was a concept I had been kicking around for a month or so before I started writing the album during lockdown" said, Girelli. "A nighttime place of escape, debauchery, vice and pleasure. When the pandemic hit New York I headed to the woods of Vermont where I holed up for several months and where this album was written. In those moments, the album's concept took on a whole new meaning. I was missing New York, my city. The New York City in my head that I was missing mixed with this mythical place that I had created in my mind became 'Funland.'"

"It doesn't take itself too seriously," continues Girelli. "Some of the lyrics are a little tongue-in-cheek. Sonically, it sits in the world I usually end up in, which is quite rich, wide and bold."

As a songwriter, Girelli has collaborated with a diverse group of era and genre-spanning tunesmiths, from Mac Davis (Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers) to Linda Perry (Gwen Stefani, P!nk). He's written hits for international chart-toppers including Macklemore and BTS and found success in theatre co-writing songs for award-winning French musicals Robin des Bois and Les Trois Mousquetaires.

In addition, Girelli's songwriting and supple vocals propelled his alternative rock band Your Vegas, and its later incarnation The Chevin to major record deals first in the UK then in the US and onto extensive tours with Duran Duran and Franz Ferdinand. After a stunning performance on The Late Show, host David Letterman exclaimed, "If I had a voice like that, I'd run for President!"

Listen to the new single here: