VIDEO: Chris Stapleton & H.E.R. Perform 'This Christmas' at National Christmas Tree Lighting

Chris Stapleton was joined by H.E.R. to perform Donny Hathaway's classic "This Christmas" on last night's "The 99th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting" on CBS.

The performance is the latest in the midst of a monumental year for the 5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician who is once again nominated for multiple awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song ("Cold") and Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave"). The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Monday, January 31 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on CBS.

Stapleton also led winners at the 55th Annual CMA Awards last month with six awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over, as artist and producer), Song of the Year ("Starting Over") and Single of the Year ("Starting Over," as artist and producer) and took home Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year.

Released last fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy...on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."

Watch the performance here: