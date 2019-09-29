VIDEO: Billie Eilish Performs 'Bad Guy' and 'I Love You' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Billie Eilish was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The singer performed two of her songs, Bad Guy and I Love You.

Watch the full performances below!

Last month, Billie Eilish earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'bad guy,' taken from her multi-platinum global smash debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?[Darkroom/Interscope Records].



Billie Eilish is officially the first artist born this millennium to achieve both a No. 1 album and single, and is now the third female solo artist in the 31-year history with multiple songs topping the Billboard Alternative Songs airplay chart (alongside Alanis Morrissett and Sinead O'Connor). "bad guy" also hit #1 in the Pop Songs airplay chart after leading the Alternative Songs airplay. Her album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? -- released on March 29 [Darkroom/Interscope Records] -- debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, has since returned to the top spot two additional times this year, and is currently 2019's best-selling album in North America. Recently, Billie Eilishgraced the cover of Rolling Stone, V and ELLE, and has amassed more that 17-billion combined global streams to date.





