The Sharon Lia Band Releases New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dropping today, "Love You Forever" is the dynamic first single off the forthcoming rock album EXPANSE releasing on August 30, 2024.

The Philly-based Sharon Lia Band delivers a rocking declaration of love, direct and from the heart. Authentic, Raw, Open, Real. This song is a plea in the dark of night, with strong passionate vocals and powerful guitars pounding in perfect balance. The singer's yearning voice conveys the charisma and the recognition of a heart-driven person with strong beliefs in positive outcomes. There's no doubt this music is about the power and splendor of LOVE. The motif is metallic rock with a big stadium sound and an epic spirit; call it Symphonic Rock.

Imagine if Pat Benatar and HEART met up with Evanescence or Delain to create a passionate project with the sonic strength of anthemic rock infused with the power of true love, but minus the screamo aspects: in this, you'd have the Sharon Lia Band.

Led by frontwoman, composer and vocalist Sharon Lia - not to be confused with Delain's Diana Leah - the seasoned Sharon Lia Band is rolling out the first single as a sneak peak at its epic new 2-CD album, four-very long years in the making. There is nothing in the world as powerful as a positive affirmation, telling someone that you treasure them, and that's the magic behind "Love You Forever" (3:59).

This song shares the universal love and warmth coming from inside the heart, sharing a sense of connection and belonging. Sharon Lia's soaring vocal delivery will make you a believer in the power of love, while churning guitars and percussion underscore its urgency in this era of strife and despair.

A proven performer and producer, Sharon's previous projects and albums include Fairytales, Beyond Wonderland, Welcome To My World, Remastered, The Songs of Linda Creed, several singles including "The Sum of Us" (a single lauded by Deepak Chopra), and a multimedia children's book and music project Music in My Soul. No matter the place or time, Sharon's compositions, lyrics and creative design fills a void in powerful, emotive rock music that resonates deeply with her fans.

If "Love You Forever" is what we have to go on, EXPANSE promises to be an exciting rock music project. Another hint can be found in exploring the robust perk-filled Indiegogo campaign featuring Sharon Lia's exciting graphic design and extensive product line.

Comments