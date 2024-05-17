April Varner, Winner Of The International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, To Release Debut Album In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toledo-born vocalist April Varner, winner of the 2023 International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, will release her debut album in June. Releasing with Cellar Music Group (the label recently received a Jazz Journalist Association Award nomination), and produced by the prolific drummer-composer-producer Ulysses Owens Jr., the aptly-titled album April features 11 tracks all centered around its festive theme. This creatively curated collection features all things "April", and includes the singer's creative renditions of favorites such as "I Remember April" and "April In Paris", and two original compositions titled "April Blues" and "Who Let April Back Into My Dreams?" At only 26, April Varner's debut sets the stage for an exciting and promising career.

"I wanted it to be like a letter to myself, and how far I've grown as an artist," Varner shared in a press statement. "I want the world to see who April is and what that name invokes. It's a reflection of both my personality and the many feelings associated with the season of Spring. My goal was to showcase different emotional layers that people could resonate with."

Owens commented too. "She's one of the most dynamic and studious musicians I have encountered in many years. I have worked with a lot of talented artists, but not many that possess the work ethic and ambition that April encompasses, coupled with her incredible talent. She can sing anything and can morph into whatever the style is."

Varner's A-list band includes arranger and pianist Caelan Cardello, ace guitarist Russell Malone, stalwart bassist Reuben Rogers and dependable drummer Miguel Russell. The ever-talented Benny Benack III joins as a vocalist and on his trumpet, and the acclaimed saxophonist Dayna Stephens joins too.

The first single, "I'll Remember April" is out now. Listen to it here. April is out everywhere on June 28. Pre-order it on Bandcamp.

