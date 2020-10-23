VIDEO: Babygirl Releases 'EASY' Single & Video

Genre-blending pop rock band Babygirl have released their brand-new single.

Genre-blending pop rock band Babygirl have released their brand-new single "EASY."

Watch the video below!

The video is directed by Dylan Mitro, which likens unrequited love to being tossed around in a demolition derby and manages to rhyme "existential dread" with "breakfast in bed" against a backdrop of soft synths and guitar echoes. Check out Paper Magazine's first look.

"EASY is written from the perspective of a person on the wrong side of an unrequited crush," says Babygirl. "It's about how attractive unavailability can be. Especially if it's kind of what we think we deserve."

Babygirl's pop songs with sad guitars have independently amassed over 3 million organic streams to receive acclaim from Noisey, Stereogum, High Snobiety, and more. Accomplished songwriters who also recently co-produced Lauv's "Canada ft. Alessia Cara," Babygirl trojan horse clever lyrics and vast musicality into airy pop songs - anchoring them in palpable emotion to provide a release that can soothe listeners by expressing feelings that they may not have been able to express on their own.

Babygirl received immediate love from Spotify for their first ever single "Overbored" and, with the release of their sophomore 2018 EP Lovers Fevers and standout single "Soft" (PRESS HERE to watch), caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse J Kash [Katy Perry, Charlie Puth] who signed them to Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings. Babygirl is made up of Kirsten "Kiki" Frances, who counts Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and Hilary Duff as some of her formative influences and began penning songs at nine-years-old, and Cameron "Bright" Breithaupt, who grew up surrounded by music as the child of two full-time professional musicians. Despite the two sharing admiration for Alvvays, blink-182, John Mayer, Death Cab For Cutie, and Taylor Swift, their paths ultimately crossed and collided in high school when united by Lil Wayne.

With much more music to come, make sure to keep an eye on Babygirl as they gear up for 2021 and a big year ahead.

Photo Credit: Becca Hamel

