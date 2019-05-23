VIDEO: 5SOS Release New Single 'Easier'

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) explore rich sonic textures and rhythms - and reach exhilarating vocal heights - on their new single, 'Easier', released today. The track, which marks the band's first release since signing to Polydor Records here in the UK and Interscope Records in the US, was produced by Andrew Watt, Louis Bell and Charlie Puth. Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde) directed the mind-bending official video.

Watch the video below!

Lead vocalist Luke Hemmings says,"'Easier' is the most confident we have been in the first song to be released off one of our records. Visually and sonically it feels like we took what we uncovered about ourselves as a band on the last album and honed in on that sound and aura. I truly believe that 'Easier' is the beginning of the best era for 5SOS."

'''Easier' is the perfect depiction of the individual artistry within the band and how it comes together to create 5 Seconds of Summer," says bassist Calum Hood. "This record is something we have subconsciously always needed to release. Accompanied by the euphoria and rawness of the video, 'Easier' is the best thing we've released yet."

The band shot the video at two historic Southern California sites - the Bronson Caves in Griffith Park, and Angeles Abbey Memorial Park in Compton.

Director Grant Singer says, "We wanted to bring back the purely cinematic rush of the epic videos I grew up watching in the '90's. Inspired by this idea of rebirth and the four elements: earth, air, fire, and water, we aimed for something dramatic and explosive, like nothing you've seen from the band before."

5SOS is the only band (not vocal group) in chart history to see its first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. Across their catalog, 5SOS has sold more than eight million equivalent album units and sold over 2 million concert tickets worldwide, while cumulative streams of their songs now surpass seven billion. 5SOS - comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - are recognized for an array for prestigious accolades including an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, APRA and two MTV Video Music Awards. The band will be touring North America this fall.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You