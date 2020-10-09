VIDEO: 2nd Generation Wu Release Video For 'Heaven on Earth'

Exploring the simplicity of joy.

Following the release of their latest single and amidst an uneasy rise in national anxiety, 2nd Generation Wu (comprised of the sons of the Wu-Tang Clan) is exploring the simplicity of joy, premiering the blissful video for "Heaven on Earth" featuring producer J. Glaze (Young Money, Q-Tip, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Gift of Gab) on Substream Magazine today, Friday October 9th.

"With this visual, I wanted to go with a more artistic aesthetic to satisfy the inner filmmaker in me," explains 2nd Generation Wu frontman iNTeLL. "So my wife [artist Prema777] and I came up with the concept that heaven on earth can be as simple as having a good time with friends. The video was shot by Prema777 and edited by me and we think it compliments the vibe of the song very well. Special thanks to the cinematic subjects that volunteered their image to bring this short film to life."

"'Heaven on Earth' was actually the very next track 2GWU worked on with J. Glaze after '7.O.D.'," continues iNTeLL. "It's a very different sound, but we were looking to push the envelope and be different. I don't ever want to be predictable. After we layered the vocals, Glaze went in with his trumpet and bodied it, only intending to keep part of it but we were like 'nah that whole solo gotta stay.' The title is referring to my personal feelings about the combination of Great Marijuana and Great Vagina, both allowing you to possibly experience Heaven on Earth." The song embraces their defined sound, combining jazzy, old-school, Wu-style loops with modern production for an icy atmosphere punctured by powerful vocals.

2nd Generation Wu picks up their own torch, lit from their parents, and blazes a trail all their own. Led by the core of iNTeLL (son of U-God) and PXWER (son of Method Man) with occasional features from the other Wu progeny such as SUN GOD (son of Ghostface Killah) and Young Dirty Bastard (son of the late Old Dirty Bastard), 2nd Generation Wu has branched off the Wu-Tang family tree and created a new branch all their own.

2nd Generation Wu legacy is well underway with the debut of singles "7.O.D.(featuring Young Dirty Bastard and SunGod)," "New Generation (featuring Method Man)," "Soothe The Soul (featuring Jackie Palladino)," and "Legacy Drip."

Teaming up with Staten Island, NY-based Dock Street Records owner Ettore Mazzei and Tommy Boy Records, iNTeLL and PXWER are looking forward to the new stage in their continuation of the Wu legacy. "Every few years, Hip Hop reaches within itself to bring out something new." They explain. This nostalgic sound from the new generation became what we now know as 2nd Generation Wu from the gathering of royal hip hop lineage. After digging deeper into 2nd Generation Wu, they unearthed the GFTD, expressing the greatness embedded in their DNA as they formulate their own ways to uplift and educate the masses through longevity and timeless music.

Watch the video for "Heaven on Earth" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles