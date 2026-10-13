VALOR MORTIS Original Game Soundtrack Released by Milan Records
The 20-track score accompanies the first-person action soulslike set in a 19th-century alternate history.
Milan Records has released VALOR MORTIS (ORIGINAL GAME SOUNDTRACK), featuring music by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Oskar Bała. The album is available everywhere now and features original music written by the co-composers for the first-person action soulslike video game from the creators of Ghostrunner.
For the score, the duo have crafted a collection of 20 darkly orchestral tracks brimming with industrial, heavy metal instrumentation to accompany players as they traverse blood-soaked battlefields and decaying villages of the game's 19th century alternate world.
Developed by One More Level and published by Lyrical Games, Valor Mortis is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X|S.
About Valor Mortis
Valor Mortis is a first-person action soulslike from the creators of Ghostrunner. Rise from death as a former soldier of Napoleon's army. Wield supernatural powers, battle horrifying monsters, and unravel a conspiracy that threatens all of humanity.
You served Napoleon, you died for Napoleon, you have risen for Napoleon. You are William, a soldier of the Grande Armée brought back from a battlefield grave. But the Europe you awaken to is not the one you sacrificed for. A mysterious plague now sweeps the continent, and you have been reborn with its corrupting power pulsing through your veins.
Each death is a chance to grow stronger. Master a combat system of parries, dashes, and visceral finishers across a variety of weapons. Channel your power to enhance attacks and unlock new supernatural abilities to inflict upon your enemies.
Navigate a 19th-century alternate history where the costs of endless war have corrupted the landscape. Use your newfound mobility to outmaneuver the plague-ridden abominations of Napoleon's Eternal Guard and uncover environmental secrets that may increase your chances of survival.
Witness a compelling story where historical figures and realities intertwine with elements of horror and the supernatural. Explore beyond the dark corners of the world to discover the truth behind the plague and your unholy resurrection.
Tracklist
1. Valor Mortis
2. Revival
3. General Lothaire, the Eagle-Bearer
4. Valley of the Ashes
5. The Noose
6. Preservation
7. Sphinx, Devourer of the Unworthy
8. Rebels Village
9. Slaughtermill
10. Punishment
11. City Suburbs
12. The Shrike
13. The Eternal Guard
14. City of Orphans
15. The University
16. The Orphan
17. Captain Raphael of the Nephtis Superioris
18. Napoleon's Prison
19. Entropy
20. Entity, Voice of the Void
About Arkadiusz Reikowski
Arkadiusz Reikowski is a composer and Audio & Music Director, and one of Poland's most recognized creators of music for video games. He currently serves as Audio & Music Director at Activision (Elsewhere Interactive), having previously spent many years working with Bloober Team. A six-time nominee for the Digital Dragons Awards, he has received three awards for outstanding achievements in game audio. He is the composer and co-creator of the soundscapes for numerous acclaimed titles, including Layers of Fear, Observer, The Medium, Blacktail, and Gord. He has also worked on projects such as Cronos and the Silent Hill 2 remake, where he served as composer and Audio Director. Silent Hill 2 received nominations at The Game Awards for Best Audio Design and Best Score and Music. His work combines cinematic storytelling with an experimental approach to sound, making him one of the distinctive voices in contemporary game music.
About Oskar Bała
Oskar Bała is a game audio composer and sound designer dedicated to building immersive, gameplay-driven soundscapes. His compositional style blends organic orchestral instruments with heavy, modern cinematic electronics to create adaptive music that reacts dynamically to the player. His work can be heard in titles like Ghostrunner 2, God's Trigger, and various indie games, and of course Valor Mortis.
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