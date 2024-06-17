U.S.'s Jake Thistle & U.K.'s St. Lundi to Embark on Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey singer-songwriter, Jake Thistle and UK singer-songwriter, St. Lundi have teamed up for a string of east coast tour dates this summer. The two songwriters will co-headline and make stops in New York City, Annapolis, New Hampshire, and Sommerville, MA. Both artists will be touring in support of recent releases. Jake Thistle’s EP Live from the Transparent Gallery and St. Lundi’s new single “Say So,” will be released just in time for the tour. St. Lundi’s debut album, The Island, is set for release this fall and Jake’s, The Half Left Out, was released in 2023.



"I can't wait to be on the road as part of this exciting tour-- and can't think of a better time and place than an East coast summer in the same way I've gotten to see so many of my idols over the years,” says Thistle. “St. Lundi is an incredible talent and I'm honored and pumped to be hitting the road with him soon. These will be great shows!"

Tour Dates

8/6/24 The Rockwell Sommerville, MA

8/7/24 The Woodbarn Exeter, MH

8/9/24 Mercury Lounge New York, NY

8/11/24 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD



From Hayling Island (South Coast U.K.), St. Lundi’s songs about love, family and life experiences have quickly struck a chord with fans. His EP, Heavy Words, was released in the summer of 2020, alongside collaborations with Kygo and Seeb.



In late 2021, he released “Nights Like This” which charted in many countries across Europe and now has his sights on meeting new fans on the road, having supported Kodaline, Tom Gregory, LÉON, and Justin Jesso throughout 2022.



“With echoes of Chris Martin and Ben Howard, St. Lundi could quite quickly become your favourite new emerging singer-songwriter this year.” - Record Of The Day



Jake Thistle's first studio single, “Ghosted Road,” garnered the Best Americana Song of 2022 Award from Indie Boulevard Magazine, and The Jersey Sound recently ranked Jake's “Brooklyn Can Wait” as a top 50 song of all time with a NJ connection, alongside major artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, and Frank Sinatra. The Hollywood Sentinel had this to say about Thistle's original, “The Dreamer”: "Jake has it all. The looks, the voice, the talent, and even a great song here...be prepared to be blown away."

Comments