U2 Tour Dates Announced For New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea

Live Nation is excited to confirm that U2 will bring their acclaimed Joshua Tree Tour to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea later this year.

The band broke the news directly to fans via Twitter. See https://twitter.com/U2

Following the highly successful 2017 tour in celebration of the band's classic album, The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will see the band make a much anticipated return to New Zealand and Australia for the first time since the record-shattering U2 360° Tour in 2010, as well as the first Tokyo shows since the Vertigo Tour in 2006. The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will also bring U2 to Singapore and Seoul - for the first time ever - with what promises to be very special concerts from "the biggest band in the world" (The Guardian).



Special guest Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is confirmed as support for the dates in New Zealand and Australia with Noel saying, "We, NGHFB, are beside ourselves. The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!!!!!".

Bono said "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you".

"We really, REALLY wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia" added The Edge. "We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited".

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on 8th November and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul. Tickets for the NZ/AU shows go on sale on Tuesday 11th June 2019 (times vary per city). U2.com subscribers will have first opportunity to purchase tickets starting Tuesday 4th June through Thursday 6th June with a 4 ticket limit (see www.U2.com for details).

In a first for any artist performing in New Zealand and Australia, and to ensure fans have the best access, stadium floor tickets for all the band's NZ/AU shows will be paperless with delivery via mobile devices 72 hours prior to the applicable show. There will be an 8 ticket limit for general public sales.

In Japan reservations for U2.com subscribers will begin on Tuesday 4th June. Pre-orders via PIA and ePLUS begin Friday 14th June, and general sale for both performances will begin Saturday 20th July. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscribers and an 8 ticket limit for public sales.

In Seoul, the ticketing presale for U2.com subscribers will begin on Monday 10th June with tickets on general sale Wednesday 12th June. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscribers and an 8 ticket limit for public sales.

Date and venue information for the Singapore show soon to be announced.

NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA / JAPAN / SOUTH KOREA 2019 TOUR DATES:

8 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium

12 November Brisbane, AU SunCorp Stadium

15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval

22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium

04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome



For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com



U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com



The Joshua Tree Tour is a celebration of the original album and tour of the same name undertaken by U2 in 1987 and features the complete album played in sequence along with a selection of highlights from U2's extensive catalogue of songs. The innovative staging includes a specially commissioned series of haunting and evocative films from Dutch photographer, film-maker and longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn - whose iconic photography accompanied the original recording - in brilliant 8k resolution on a 200 x 45 foot cinematic screen, the largest high-res LED screen ever used in a touring show.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, produced by Live Nation Global Touring, opened to rave reviews in Vancouver, Canada in May 2017 - the first of 20 sold out stadium dates across North America. The sold out Eureopean run kicked off in London's Twickenham Stadium on 8th July and saw the Dublin band return home to play to 78,000 fans in Croke Park, almost 30 years to the day after they played the legendary Dublin venue on the original Joshua Tree tour. The band hit the road again that September, taking in dates in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile and São Paulo, as well as a historic first ever visit by U2 to Bogotá, Colombia for an unforgettable show at the city's Estadio El Campin. Having played to over 2.7 million fans in just 51 shows across North and South America, the UK and Europe, and Mexico in 6 months, The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 was the most successful tour of the year.



Released to universal acclaim on 9th March 1987 and featuring hit singles "With Or Without You","I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "Where The Streets Have No Name", The Joshua Tree went to #1 in the U.K, Ireland and around the world, selling in excess of 25 million albums, and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr "... from heroes to superstars" (Rolling Stone).



Time Magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them "Rock's Hottest Ticket" in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand - setting them on course to become one of the greatest live acts in the world today. The 12 months that followed saw the band create now-iconic moments: the traffic-stopping Grammy Award-winning music video on the roof of a Los Angeles liquor store, winning a BRIT Award and two Grammys - including Album of the Year - their first of 22 received to date, distinguishing U2 as the most awarded rock band in Grammy history; as well as a triumphant return home for four unforgettable shows in Belfast, Dublin and Cork in the summer of 1987.

U2's fifth studio album The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, and featured iconic artwork which cemented the career of photographer and director Anton Corbijn. Recording took place in Dublin at Windmill Lane Studios and Danesmoate, the house which subsequently became bassist Adam Clayton's home.



"The title befits a record that concerns itself with resilience in the face of utter social and political desolation...The Joshua Tree is an appropriate response to these times, and a picture bleaker than any U2 has ever painted: a vision of blasted hopes, pointless violence and anguish... Music of great sadness but also of unutterable compassion, acceptance and calm." - Rolling Stone, 1987





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You