Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard continues the release of new music as he unveils his latest track "35's" from his highly anticipated solo project. The new song follows his debut radio single, "5 Foot 9," which is currently Top 30 and climbing the country radio airplay charts.

Written by Hubbard with Jordan Schmidt and Michael Tyler, "35's" is the reminder we all need to take time to step away from the constant grind of our often fast-paced lives and soak in the special moments and the good times.

"Sonically this song really gets me going and makes me wanna drive 100 miles an hour, but lyrically, it's about living a life at a slower pace," says Hubbard. "Sometimes it's hard to break away from everything I'm trying to accomplish and really slow down and appreciate the moments that are right in front of me, and this song is a good reminder."

Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," which Billboard calls a "promising introduction to Hubbard's solo music," and MusicRow says is the "soundtrack song for summer," has over 24M global streams. The song quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and is solidly inside the Top 30 at radio.

"5 Foot 9" currently sits on the Spotify Top 200 and is Top 10 on the Spotify Country Global chart. The single has landed on TikTok's Top 5 U.S. sounds with almost 110K creations to date and placed #10 on the Shazam Top Country Chart.

With 19 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Surpassing 60 cuts from a diverse set of stars like Jason Aldean, Chris Tomlin, Zac Brown, and Kane brown, among others, Hubbard has over 100 career songs recorded in total.

Now ready for the next chapter, the Georgia-native and prolific songwriter has written an extensive catalogue of songs as he works towards his debut solo album release on EMI Nashville. For the new album, Hubbard teamed up with some of Nashville's most prominent hitmakers including Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Rhett Akins, Rodney Clawson, Jon Nite, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and more.

The project, which will showcase his producing talents, will also show Hubbard's many musical sides and influences from urban to contemporary Christian with his country roots remaining in the forefront.

Based in Nashville, TN, Hubbard is dedicated to healthy living and is passionate about travel and charity, supporting various Nashville charities, as well as global conservation organizations.

Watch the new music video here: