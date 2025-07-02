Tyler Childers Unveils 'Snipe Hunter' Tracklist, Shares 'Oneida' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



7x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and performer Tyler Childers has revealed the tracklist from his new album Snipe Hunter, which will be released July 25. He has also released his longtime fan-favorite song, “Oneida,” which is featured on the album. Listen to it below.

Produced by Rick Rubin with additional production from Childers and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and mixed by Shawn Everett, Snipe Hunter consists mostly of brand-new songs in addition to fan favorites, “Oneida” and “Nose on the Grindstone,” the latter of which was officially released last month after years of being played on the road. See below for complete track list details.

Childers has released five acclaimed albums to date, including his 2017 RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, 2019’s #1 Country Squire, and 2023’s Rustin’ In The Rain, which debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The record features seven tracks including the 2x Grammy, VMA and ACM-nominated single, “In Your Love."

Childers and his band The Food Stamps—James Barker (guitar, pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitars), Kory Caudill (keyboards), Rodney Elkins (drums), Matt Rowland (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle)—will tour through this fall with his extensive “Tyler Childers On The Road Tour,” which includes upcoming stops New York’s Forest Hills Stadium (two nights), Nashville’s GEODIS Park (two nights) and London’s O2 Arena among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

SNIPE HUNTER TRACK LIST

1. Eatin’ Big Time

2. Cuttin’ Teeth

3. Oneida

4. Getting to the Bottom

5. Bitin’ List

6. Nose on the Grindstone

7. Watch Out

8. Down Under

9. Poachers

10. Snipe Hunt

11. Tirtha Yatra

12. Tomcat and a Dandy

13. Dirty Ought Trill

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 18—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 24—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center*

July 26—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre‡

September 19-20—Ashland, KY—Healing Appalachia

September 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

September 24—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion†

September 25—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

September 27—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live†

September 29—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium*

September 30—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium*

October 3—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center+

October 5—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 7—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center+

October 10—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park^

October 11—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park^

November 15—London, U.K.—O2 Arena~

*with special guest Medium Build

‡with special guests The Hold Steady and Medium Build

†with special guests Medium Build and SOMA

+with special guest Hayes Carll

^with special guests Charley Crockett and Cory Branan

~with special guests The Magic Numbers and Omni of Halos

Photo credit: Erik Thor Sandberg

