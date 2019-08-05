Tyler Bates' Score For FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Is Out Now

Composer Tyler Bates' score for Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is officially out now. Featuring orchestral elements, Samoan drums and hundreds of guitar & bass tracks performed by Bates himself, the collection of music matches the high-octane intensity of the summer blockbuster, which just debuted at number 1 at the box office this past weekend. The album is available now via major digital streaming platforms HERE and a complete tracklisting can be found below.

Hobbs & Shaw marks the 11th feature film that Tyler Bates has composed music for that has reached number 1 at the box office. Having also written the music for the entire Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick series, as well as a number of notable movies including Deadpool 2 (2018), Watchmen (2009), 300 (2007), his scores continue to fuel some of the world's biggest films and franchises. Hobbs & Shaw is on target to push the cumulative worldwide box-office gross of Bates' projects over 5 billion dollars to-date.

"Creating the score for Hobbs & Shaw was an absolutely wild ride," says Bates. "David Leitch ran through a wall, and every department followed his lead to make an incredibly entertaining movie that has heart & humor, and that rocks hard with a thousand guitars from start to finish!"

On July 26th, Back Lot Music also released the original motion picture soundtrack to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The soundtrack features new music by YUNGBLUD, Idris Elba feat. Cypress Hill, Aloe Blacc, and explores a variety of musical styles that reflect the eclectic energy of the film; everything from British Rock to hip-hop to electronic and even Samoan. Bates rounds out the soundtrack with a score suite aptly titled "Hobbs & Shaw Rocks!". Fans can listen to the album now via major digital streaming platforms here: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/hobbsshaw

Bates' momentous year will continue this fall, as audiences will hear his and Joanne Higginbottom's music in Genndy Tartakovsky's upcoming animated series Primal on Adult Swim, the second season of The Purge on USA Network and Cirque Du Soleil's first-ever live action thriller entitled R.U.N., which debuts at the LUXOR in Las Vegas, NV this October. Tyler is also co-producing Bush's upcoming full-length album with Gavin Rossdale. The duo co-wrote four songs for the release, including the John Wick: Chapter 3 end title credits song "Bullet Holes", which cracked the Billboard charts Top 20 and crossed over to alternative radio as well as active rock.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Original Motion Picture Score Tracklisting)

1. Hard Way or Easy Way

2. Descender

3. McClaren Chase

4. Dad's Code Red

5. Hot Spy Lady

6. Hack the News

7. You Might Learn Something

8. Samoa Siva Tau

9. Wasted So Much Time

10. Mike Oxmaul

11. Bring on the Moonshine

12. Family Heirlooms

13. Ring of Fire

14. Who the Hell Are You?

15. Drones and Explosions

16. Do the Honors

17. Shut Him Down

18. We Believe in People



Tyler Bates regularly transitions from scoring some of the world's biggest film and television franchises, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick, to rocking massive audiences with Marilyn Manson, and back to the studio again writing and producing. In 2004, he made waves by creating the menacing audio backdrop for the popular Zack Snyder reboot of Dawn of the Dead, followed by his soundtrack for the filmmaker's 300. His oeuvre expanded to include films like Watchmen, Sucker Punch, The Devil's Rejects, and Halloween I & II, and TV Shows like Californication, Kingdom, Salem, The Purge and more. Bates co-wrote and produced Manson's 2015 epic, The Pale Emperor. As the band's lead guitarist, he dedicated over a year to touring in support of the album on the headline Hell Not Hallelujah Tour. In 2017, he once again joined forces in the studio with Manson on the follow-up album Heaven Upside Down and returned to the road for a string of high-profile touring. More recently, Bates scored the blockbuster Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and The Punisher - Seasons 1 & 2. With more new projects on the horizon, Tyler Bates will undoubtedly continue to redefine what a composer is.

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.



Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they've tried to take each other down.



But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever - and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown's Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister - these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.



Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.



Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a story by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), the film is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies and Steven Chasman.





