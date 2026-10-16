Tyla Releases 'That Girl' Music Video; A*POP Tour Runs Through January
The video, which premiered during Tyla's London show, features live-action choreography and marks another visual milestone for the Grammy-winning artist.
Tyla punctuates the success of her recent hit single, 'That Girl,' with the release of its new music video, available now. The new feature builds on the animated realm introduced by the song's first video, and transitions the aesthetic into live action with direction from Aerin Moreno set in Los Angeles. The new 'That Girl' video is driven by the extensive choreography that Tyla is globally renowned for, courtesy of well-regarded choreographer and frequent Tyla collaborator Litchi HOV.
The Moreno-directed edition of 'That Girl' made its world premiere during Tyla's A*POP World Tour show tonight (Fri, Oct. 16) in London.
'That Girl' is the latest exhibition of Tyla's pop star persona. She brims with aura and vivacious energy from the onset of the video, which calls back to the ambiance of her memorable, neon-themed A*POP tracklist reveal before transporting the viewer to LA, where she and Moreno craft an intentionally lo-fi affair, starring Tyla and her dance troupe as they take over a lot and turn it into an A*POP oasis.
Tyla music videos have become an industry event since the massive success of 'Water.' She generated over 400 million views with the videos from her self-titled debut, and in support of A*POP, she's already experienced massive visual success - 'Chanel,' one of the album's early singles, has exceeded 150 million views on its own. 'That Girl' is poised to be another one of Tyla's signature on-screen splashes.
Tyla is currently in the midst of her A*POP World Tour in support of her second studio album, with an international leg running until November 1, after which time she'll transition to the North American leg. That will mark Tyla's first official headlining trek in the region - where fans have been anticipating seeing the global superstar live since her breakout season in 2023. Following the North American leg, Tyla will play a handful of shows for the Africa leg of the tour, including two closing nights in her native Johannesburg, South Africa. She is also set to be a special guest performer on Bruno Mars's upcoming Romantic Tour, where Tyla will play opening sets on the New Zealand and Australian legs. Previously, Tyla played a brief Asian tour, the We Wanna Party Tour, which saw her dominate stages across Asia and the UAE. At the first few shows of her A*POP World Tour in Europe, Tyla opened her set with a performance of 'That Girl.'
Elsewhere, Tyla's impact sustains. Her dream-fulfilling collaboration with MGA Entertainment produced her very own Bratz and O.M.G dolls ahead of the release of A*POP, and her release day performance on The Today Show's Citi Summerstage concert series has exceeded one million views on YouTube - thanks in large part to the viral footage of Tyla debuting some of the video's choreography, even mimicking the highlight car scene. Now, a once-delayed opportunity to see and interact with millions of fans across the globe has come to fruition, and she isn't wasting a moment of it.
Ticketing information for the A*POP World Tour is available here.
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES
Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National
Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach
Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet
Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum
Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES
Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*
Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
Sun Dec 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Dec 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Dec 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Fri Dec 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mon Dec 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Dec 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Wed Dec 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
Sat Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR AFRICA DATES
Mon Jan 4 — Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*
Fri Jan 8 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena
Sat Jan 9 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena
Bruno Mars - THE ROMANTIC TOUR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DATES
Sat Feb 13 — Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium
Sun Feb 14 — Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium
Fri Feb 19 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Sat Feb 20 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Tue Feb 23 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Wed Feb 24 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Sun Feb 28 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Mon Mar 1 — Sydney, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
Thu Mar 4 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Fri Mar 5 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Mon Mar 8 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Tue Mar 9 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Sat Mar 13 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park
Sun Mar 14 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park
Tue Mar 16 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park
*Non-Live Nation Date
About Tyla
In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY winner Tyla has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.
Tyla's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, Tyla picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' the album's lead single, was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while Tyla's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted, Britney Spears-inspired 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive cultural moment, and amplified Tyla's commitment to the pop star realm. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.
Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico
Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico
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