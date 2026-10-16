Tyla Releases 'That Girl' Music Video; A*POP Tour Runs Through January

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Tyla punctuates the success of her recent hit single, 'That Girl,' with the release of its new music video, available now. The new feature builds on the animated realm introduced by the song's first video, and transitions the aesthetic into live action with direction from Aerin Moreno set in Los Angeles. The new 'That Girl' video is driven by the extensive choreography that Tyla is globally renowned for, courtesy of well-regarded choreographer and frequent Tyla collaborator Litchi HOV.

The Moreno-directed edition of 'That Girl' made its world premiere during Tyla's A*POP World Tour show tonight (Fri, Oct. 16) in London.

'That Girl' is the latest exhibition of Tyla's pop star persona. She brims with aura and vivacious energy from the onset of the video, which calls back to the ambiance of her memorable, neon-themed A*POP tracklist reveal before transporting the viewer to LA, where she and Moreno craft an intentionally lo-fi affair, starring Tyla and her dance troupe as they take over a lot and turn it into an A*POP oasis.

Tyla music videos have become an industry event since the massive success of 'Water.' She generated over 400 million views with the videos from her self-titled debut, and in support of A*POP, she's already experienced massive visual success - 'Chanel,' one of the album's early singles, has exceeded 150 million views on its own. 'That Girl' is poised to be another one of Tyla's signature on-screen splashes.

Tyla is currently in the midst of her A*POP World Tour in support of her second studio album, with an international leg running until November 1, after which time she'll transition to the North American leg. That will mark Tyla's first official headlining trek in the region - where fans have been anticipating seeing the global superstar live since her breakout season in 2023. Following the North American leg, Tyla will play a handful of shows for the Africa leg of the tour, including two closing nights in her native Johannesburg, South Africa. She is also set to be a special guest performer on Bruno Mars's upcoming Romantic Tour, where Tyla will play opening sets on the New Zealand and Australian legs. Previously, Tyla played a brief Asian tour, the We Wanna Party Tour, which saw her dominate stages across Asia and the UAE. At the first few shows of her A*POP World Tour in Europe, Tyla opened her set with a performance of 'That Girl.'

Elsewhere, Tyla's impact sustains. Her dream-fulfilling collaboration with MGA Entertainment produced her very own Bratz and O.M.G dolls ahead of the release of A*POP, and her release day performance on The Today Show's Citi Summerstage concert series has exceeded one million views on YouTube - thanks in large part to the viral footage of Tyla debuting some of the video's choreography, even mimicking the highlight car scene. Now, a once-delayed opportunity to see and interact with millions of fans across the globe has come to fruition, and she isn't wasting a moment of it.

Ticketing information for the A*POP World Tour is available here.

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sun Dec 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Dec 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Dec 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Fri Dec 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Dec 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Dec 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Wed Dec 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Sat Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Mon Jan 4 — Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*

Fri Jan 8 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena

Sat Jan 9 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena

Sat Feb 13 — Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium

Sun Feb 14 — Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium

Fri Feb 19 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Sat Feb 20 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Tue Feb 23 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Wed Feb 24 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 28 — Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Mon Mar 1 — Sydney, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

Thu Mar 4 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Fri Mar 5 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Mon Mar 8 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Tue Mar 9 — Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Sat Mar 13 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park

Sun Mar 14 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park

Tue Mar 16 — Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Tyla

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY winner Tyla has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

Tyla's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, Tyla picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' the album's lead single, was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while Tyla's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted, Britney Spears-inspired 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive cultural moment, and amplified Tyla's commitment to the pop star realm. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico



Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

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