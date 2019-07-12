Tycho's New Album WEATHER Out Today

Tycho has announced today's release of their much-anticipated new album. WEATHER is available now via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune. The arrival of WEATHER is being celebrated by today's release of an official visualizer for the title track, "Weather," streaming now via YouTube. The album is available everywhere.

Tycho will celebrate WEATHER with a extensive world tour taking them into 2020, highlighted by visits to such legendary venues as the Sydney, Australia's Sydney Opera House, Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, and New York City's SummerStage in Central Park. The "Weather World Tour" will see Tycho incorporating live vocals for the first time ever, revealing a powerful new human energy to its already extraordinary live presentation. Longtime Tycho collaborators Zac Brown (bass and guitar), Rory O'Connor (drums), and Billy Kim (keyboards, guitar and bass) will join Hansen on all dates, with Cottrell traveling as the first Tycho touring vocalist. Poolside will support on all headline dates beginning September 6 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA; Chrome Sparks will support September 5 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.tychomusic.com/#tour.

TYCHO

WEATHER WORLD TOUR

2019

JULY

21 - Yelgun, Australia, Australia - Splendor In The Grass * SOLD OUT

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne

24 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

26 - Niigata Prefecture, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival '19 *

SEPTEMBER

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre **

6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre #

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall #

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre #

14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

16 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts #

18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center #

19 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park #

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

21 - Slippery Rock, PA - Resonance Music & Arts Festival *

23 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic #

24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live #

26 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

27 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC #

NOVEMBER

16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital #

2020

FEBRUARY

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern #

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall #

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich #

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre #

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

18 - Amsterdam ,Netherlands - Paradiso #

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's #

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum #

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy #

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium #

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK #

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique #

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon #

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo #

5 - London, UK - Printworks #

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

** w/Chrome Sparks

# w/Poolside

www.tychomusic.com/#tour





