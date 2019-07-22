Tycho Celebrated New Album With Surprise Sold-Out Show

Tycho celebrated the release of their fantastic new album, WEATHER, with a very special pop-up concert performance earlier this week in their hometown of San Francisco. "An Evening with Tycho Celebrating The Release of WEATHER" was announced just 24 hours prior to the Tuesday, July 16 event, with all tickets to the intimate performance at San Francisco's The Independent selling out within minutes. Tycho lit up the packed house with two unique sets: the first spanning their acclaimed five-album canon, the second dedicated to a complete live performance of WEATHER, featuring the official concert debut of vocalist Saint Sinner (a.k.a. Hannah Cottrell).

"Over the course of two sets, Scott Hansen and his bandmates evolved from a delicate solo showcase into a powerful full-band performance that brought every composition to life," raved Riff Magazine, "turning from an electronic ambient sound into a live audiovisual experience." "Tycho owned the entire night," wrote SF Station. "During the entire show, video projections pulsed kaleidoscopic visuals of Tycho's signature triangle logo, inter-stitched with mesmerizing patterns and landscapes. All in all, between the two sets, Tycho's magical time on stage stretched past the two-hour mark.... Audiences worldwide can expect future shows to dazzle, just like last night's show did, from beginning to end."

WEATHER is available now via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune. The album - which features vocals throughout from Saint Sinner - has been greeted with immediate international acclaim.

"On his newest album WEATHER, Tycho continues expanding and refining his sound," wrote The 405, "dipping into even more sublime headspaces in the process. With a greater emphasis on physical instruments, it's easily the most organic of his albums...There's a sense of urgency rippling through the music and when Hannah Cottrell (Saint Sinner) enters the mix with her mostly wordless, other-worldly vocals, she pushes everything into a kind of transcendental space."

"The vocal presence only gains strength as the songs continue," raved the Associated Press, "giving Hansen's work an entirely new feel. When Sinner is paired with the ambient sound of Hansen's usual electronic mixings, the album releases a tone that is reminiscent of The xx...The production value is uncompromised with Sinner's haunting vocals adding another layer to Hansen's unmistakable songwriting and genius production. Hansen, who transformed Tycho in 2014 when he added band members Zac Brown and Rory O'Connor, is showing once again that he's unafraid to tamper with his formula. It's a fresh sound, one that shows Hansen's intent to weather the storm and keep his fans guessing where his music will take them next."

"Tycho's layered instrumentals shine," wrote Spill Magazine. "Swirling guitars paired with sugary sweet vocals by Saint Sinner soar on high spirits. Title track 'Weather' closes out the album with the Tycho sound we've come to know and love. Grooving bass lines underlying hazy synths provide the perfect soundtrack to a summertime daydream."

"WEATHER sees Hansen and co. teasing out some new strands to their winning formula of blissful electronics," raved The Skinny. "This isn't so much a headlong dash for horizons new as it is a gentle evolution."

"Lead creative force Scott Hansen has happened upon a magic recipe," wrote Glide Magazine. "A perfect guitar tone - and oh my is it exquisite - birthed from presumably years of meddling, incredibly tight production and a penchant for seemingly endless gorgeous melodies methodically built atop one another in simple but stunning compositions. By sounding like everything all at once and nothing in particular, Tycho only really sound like Tycho."

Tycho will now celebrate WEATHER with a extensive world tour set to take the band well into 2020, highlighted by visits to such legendary venues as the Sydney, Australia's Sydney Opera House, Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, and New York City's SummerStage in Central Park. As noted, the "WEATHER World Tour" will see Tycho incorporating live vocals for the first time ever, revealing a powerful new human energy to its already extraordinary live presentation. Longtime Tycho collaborators Zac Brown (bass and guitar), Rory O'Connor (drums), and Billy Kim (keyboards, guitar and bass) will join Hansen on all dates, with Cottrell traveling as the first Tycho touring vocalist. Poolside will support on all headline dates beginning September 6 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA; Chrome Sparks will support September 5 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.tychomusic.com/#tour.

TYCHO

WEATHER WORLD TOUR

2019

JULY

21 - Byron Bay, Australia - Splendour In The Grass * SOLD OUT

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne

24 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

26 - Niigata Prefecture, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival '19 *

SEPTEMBER

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre **

6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre #

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall #

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre #

15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

16 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts #

18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center #

19 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park #

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

21 - Slippery Rock, PA - Resonance Music & Arts Festival *

23 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic #

24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live #

26 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

27 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC #

NOVEMBER

16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital #

2020

FEBRUARY

29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern #

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall #

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich #

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre #

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's #

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum #

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy #

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium #

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK #

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique #

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon #

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo #

5 - London, UK - Printworks #

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

** w/Chrome Sparks

# w/Poolside

Photo credit: Chloe Corner





