Twenty One Pilots Release 'Clancy - Digital Remains'

GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have released Clancy - Digital Remains, a digital only deluxe version of their new album Clancy taking fans on a deep dive into the creative process behind the album. Clancy - Digital Remains features four live bonus tracks recorded during the band’s recent run of super intimate underplays alongside an exclusive 121-page digital booklet offering fans an intimate look at the artistry and vision of the band, featuring never-before-seen alternate artwork, handwritten lyrics, rare photographs, and personal artifacts from the album's creation.

Clancy - Digital Remains is available now until 12:00 AM ET May 31st via Twenty One Pilots’ official webstore, iTunes, and Amazon - for more information visit HERE.

This past Friday Twenty One Pilots released their massively anticipated new album Clancy via Fueled By Ramen. Celebrating the release, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun joined fans on their YouTube channel for a special live stream where they debuted official music videos for every song on Clancy.

Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an multi-album and nearly decade long narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, BLURRYFACE. The ambitious collection is highlighted by the previously released tracks “The Craving (single version),” “Backslide,” “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, and welcoming listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Leading up to Clancy’s release, Twenty One Pilots performed the new songs along with fan favorites across a run of super intimate live performances ‘An Evening With Twenty One Pilots’ - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, London, Berlin, and Columbus, OH where the band also hosted a free ‘Fan Premier Exhibit,’ opening up the vault and showcasing artifacts and memorabilia from their history.

This summer Twenty One Pilots will embark on The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Furthermore, the RIAA has awarded Twenty One Pilots 20 new Platinum and Gold certifications for songs and albums from their catalog including: “Stressed Out” - 13x Platinum, “Heathens” - 11x Platinum, “Ride” - 9x Platinum, BLURRYFACE - 6x Platinum, “Tear In My Heart” - 3x Platinum, “Car Radio” - 3x Platinum, “Holding On To You” - 2x Platinum, “Lane Boy” - 2x Platinum, “Heavydirtysoul” - 2x Platinum, “House of Gold” - 2x Platinum, “Goner” - Platinum, “Hometown” - Platinum, “Message Man” - Platinum, “We Don’t Believe What’s On TV” - Platinum, “Polarize” - Platinum, “Doubt” - Platinum, “Ode To Sleep” - Platinum, “Guns For Hands” - Platinum, “Levitate” - Gold, and “Morph” - Gold.

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Comments