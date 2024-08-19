Tucker Wetmore to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skyrocketing country artist Tucker Wetmore has officially been invited to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The exciting announcement was shared on social media where fans can watch the moment Wetmore received the career-changing news here.

“Wow, I don't really have the words to describe how grateful and honored I am right now,” shares Wetmore. “The Opry was one of the reasons why I moved to this town to chase this dream and has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember. Not only being invited, but getting to share such an important part in my career with my family and those I love the most brings me to tears. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I'll see y'all on September 10.”

Wetmore first came to Nashville in 2020 and felt compelled to make the move after his first visit to the Opry's sacred ground, making the moment full circle on Sept. 10 when he will step into the hallowed circle. Wetmore shared the exciting news on social media in a heartwarming clip captured in his hometown of Kalama, Wash. In the video, Wetmore's grandmother presented him with an heirloom from his late grandfather, who played a pivotal role in his music aspirations, before handing him a note from the Opry that read, “We know the Grand Ole Opry has played a pivotal role in your journey, and we'd love to officially make you a part of ours...We look forward to celebrating this significant milestone where it all began.”

Wetmore's Opry debut comes just ahead of the launch of his first-ever headlining tour, Waves On A Sunset Tour 2024, on Oct. 4 in Statesboro, Ga. The highly anticipated 17-stop tour, which will feature direct support from rising stars Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft, is approaching a complete sell out. Due to overwhelming demand, multiple venues have been upgraded and additional nights have been added in select cities.

Recently named Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month, Wetmore is “reaching career milestones at warp speed” (Billboard) with his consecutive Hot 100 hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You,” driving over 300M streams since his breakout in Feb. 2024. “This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with the name now,” Barstool Sports hails.

The artist "at the forefront of country music's crop of newcomers" (Billboard) continues on his rapid ascent as his debut radio single “Wind Up Missin' You” climbs the Country Airplay charts, already breaking into the Top 30. He also recently notched two songs on the star-studded soundtrack of “Twisters,” released to theaters last month, with “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” with Conner Smith.

As he eagerly awaits his headlining tour this fall, Wetmore will close out the summer with opening slots on Luke Bryan's FARM TOUR 2024, as well as select dates with Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more. Earlier this summer, Wetmore's first-ever CMA Fest performance drew 10x the size crowd the festival expected, with an estimated 7K fans flooding the Hard Rock Stage and surrounding areas, nearly shutting down Broadway. Decked out with signs and merch, fans belted the words to Wetmore's recent releases, proving the newcomer's foothold as 2024's breakout artist.

Photo credit: Anna Schaeffer

