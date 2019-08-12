Trout Steak Revival Adds Fall Tour Dates

Aug. 12, 2019  
Trout Steak Revival has announced the first round of fall 2019 tour dates. Stops feature an appearance at IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Awards) as well as a handful of dates in the Southeast. The band has also announced that they will celebrate New Year's Eve at The Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO with Wood Belly.

Whether listeners are in search of a deep connection with lyrics or simply need a good melody to dance to, Trout Steak Revival's latest album, Spirit To The Sea provides a mix of music that is a pleasure to relate to. Songs crafted out of love, fear, heartbreak, wonder, joy, and freedom provide a glimpse into the soulful depth of the individual members of Trout Steak Revival

All up to date tour info and news can be found at troutsteak.com

TOUR

8/14 Turf Club, St. Paul, MN*

8/15 Colectivo, Milwaukee, WI

8/16 Concerts in the Yard, Fitzgerald's, Berwyn, IL**

8/17 Dockside Bar and Grill, Ottawa, IL

8/18 Hoxeyville Music Festival, Wellston, MI

8/31 The Lariat, Buena Vista, CO

9/1 Center for the Arts, Crested Butte, CO

9/21 Carolina in the Fall, Wilkesboro, NC

9/24 Asheville, NC

9/25-9/28 IBMA, Raleigh, NC

9/29 Steady Hand Beer Co., Atlanta, GA

10/1 Callaghan's, Mobile, AL

10/2 House Concert, Jackson, MS

10/3 Levitt Shell, Memphis, TN

10/4 TBA

10/5-10/6 Crush Fest, Les Bourgeois Winery, Rocheport, MO

12/31 New Year's Eve, Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins, CO***

* with The Common Ground Company

** w/ The Steel Woods

*** w/ Wood Belly



