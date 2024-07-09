Trousdale Release New Version of 'Sometimes' With Ben Abraham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the release of Out Of My Mind Deluxe this Friday, folk-pop band Trousdale have released a new version of their track “Sometimes” featuring Ben Abraham. With the addition of the Australian singer-songwriter’s smooth, rich voice, the song becomes more of a back and forth conversation, something the lyrical narrative seems to be begging for.

The trio shaped the tracks from Out of My Mind over the course of two years, spread between sessions in Nashville, sessions at singer-songwriter Jon Bellion’s house in Long Island, and time bouncing between the three members’ homes. Making sure they maintain their hand in the recording and production process, the group opted for home studios, returning to the comfort and intimacy of the process that they’d honed at school. Since formation, Trousdale has amassed over 75 million streams worldwide.

Earlier this month, Trousdale released “If I’m Honest - Live From LA” which will join three other live recordings from LA’s legendary El Rey Theatre on the deluxe album. The album also boasts covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and One Direction’s “Night Changes” recorded for Sirius XM. Along with Ben Abraham, the deluxe album will also feature BAILEN. The same week as their performance at Bonnaroo, the band released a video for fan-favorite “Point Your Finger,” where they can be seen raising hell in a billiards bar. Out Of My Mind Deluxe will be available everywhere on July 12.

Out Of My Mind Deluxe Tracklist

“Bad Blood”

“If I'm Honest”

“Point Your Finger”

“Movie Star”

“Can't Get Your Love Back”

“If You're Hurting”

“Sometimes”

“For Months Now”

“Go There”

“Smart Iowa”

“Placebo”

“Out Of My Mind”

“Sometimes (with Ben Abraham)”

“Movie Star (with BAILEN)”

“Night Changes (Sirius XM Version)”

“Bad Blood - Live From LA”

“If I'm Honest - Live From LA”

“The Chain - Live From LA”

“Out Of My Mind - Live From LA”

Coming to a close at the end of June, Trousdale tied a bow on the Still Out Of My Mind Tour. Along with their headline dates, the band supported The Teskey Brothers, made monumental debuts at Bonnaroo and Green River Festival, and joined the star-studded Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam lineup while at Bonnaroo. Most recently, the band announced that they will be playing the Hudson Yards Summer Concert Series in NYC before heading out on tour in support of Glen Hansard. See all dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 24 - New York, NY - Summer Concert Series @ The Wells Fargo Stage

August 10 - Portland, ME - Guster's On The Ocean

August 28 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

September 1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

September 20 - Atlanta, GA- The Tabernacle*

September 23 – Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre*

September 24 – Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre*

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

*supporting Glen Hansard

See all tour info here

Photo Credit: Caity Krone

