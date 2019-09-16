Trojan Records to Release A Collection of Classics by the Queens of Trojan
Trojan Records has today announced details of its latest musical offering a poignant project for the iconic label, 'Love Is All I Bring' is released on Friday 25th October. A compilation record of hits and rarities by the queens of Trojan, the collection features a stellar array of handpicked tracks sung by a selection of some of reggae music's greatest females.
Love Is All I Bring showcases the very talented female performers of Trojan Records, who in the world of reggae can often be overlooked. Featuring vocals from the likes of Millie Small, Althea & Donna, Marcia Griffith, Phyllis Dillion, and Susan Cadogan plus productions by Sonia Pottinger this all female record with personal album notes from musician Rhoda Dakar truly packs a punch
Split across 2x LP's/ CD's (extended version), with hits on one and rarities on the other, this release comprises some of the greatest reggae tracks, whilst highlighting the importance and talent of Jamaican female artists.
Curated by Trojan to spotlight the many influential women that embody its synonymous sound, the record pays homage to the leading female figures that paved the way for today's reggae artists all whilst shaping and defining the Trojan story though powerful, meaningful music that continues to resonate at the core of reggae culture and across the globe.
Reggae singer Rhoda Dakar has played a pivotal role in bringing the concept to life and when speaking of the record said "I have been privileged to see some of these great artists live and thank them for the music".
Tracklisting
Disc 1
Uptown Top Ranking - Althea & Donna
Hurt So Good - Susan Cadogan
Girlie Girlie - Sophia George
I Shall Sing - Judy Mowatt
Steppin' Out Of Babylon - Marcia Griffiths
Lovin You - Janet Kay & The Kaylets
Angel Of The Morning - Joya Landis
Silly Wasn't I? - Sharon Forrester
Perfidia - Phyllis Dillon
Spell - Sylvia Tella
Moonlight Lover - Joya Landis
Woman A Come - Marguerita
Woman Of The Ghetto - Phyllis Dillon
If You're Ready (Come Go With Me) - Cynthia Richards
Barb Wire - Nora Dean
Where Is The Love - Sonya Spence
Slim Boy - Barbara Jones
Queen Of The World - Claudette
We Were Lovers - Patsy
Peace Begins Within - Nora Dean
Honey Hush - Mille Small
Keep It Like It Is - Louisa Mark
Words (Are Impossible) - Cynthia Schloss
Nothing Gained (From Loving You) - Marie Pierre
I'm Still In Love With You - Marcia Aitken
Disc 2
Love Was All I Had - Phyllis Dillon
Back Wey - Faye Bennett
Good Woman - Lorna Bennett
Butterflies - Nora Dean
Come With Me - Sonya Spence
Sensi For Sale - Sandra Robinson
Disco Fits - Candy McKenzie
Why Did You Use Me - Lillian Williams
About To Lose My Mind - Pam Hall
Downtown Thing - Althea
Fire In Your Wire - Patsy
Give You And Get - Marcia Griffiths
I Let You Go - Dawn Penn
Dynamic - Paula Clarke
I Was In Love - Beverley Bailey
Tribulation - Joy Whyte
If - Susan Cadogan
My Willow Tree - Hortense Ellis
Sad Movies (Make Me Cry) - Cynthia Schloss
Struggling - Sharon Black
Lady, Lady - Joy White
Back In My Arms Again - Doreen Shaeffer
This Is Me (aka If Your Name Is Andy) - Dorothy Reid
Show Me, Baby - Audrey Hall