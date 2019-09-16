Trojan Records to Release A Collection of Classics by the Queens of Trojan

Trojan Records has today announced details of its latest musical offering a poignant project for the iconic label, 'Love Is All I Bring' is released on Friday 25th October. A compilation record of hits and rarities by the queens of Trojan, the collection features a stellar array of handpicked tracks sung by a selection of some of reggae music's greatest females.

Love Is All I Bring showcases the very talented female performers of Trojan Records, who in the world of reggae can often be overlooked. Featuring vocals from the likes of Millie Small, Althea & Donna, Marcia Griffith, Phyllis Dillion, and Susan Cadogan plus productions by Sonia Pottinger this all female record with personal album notes from musician Rhoda Dakar truly packs a punch

Split across 2x LP's/ CD's (extended version), with hits on one and rarities on the other, this release comprises some of the greatest reggae tracks, whilst highlighting the importance and talent of Jamaican female artists.

Curated by Trojan to spotlight the many influential women that embody its synonymous sound, the record pays homage to the leading female figures that paved the way for today's reggae artists all whilst shaping and defining the Trojan story though powerful, meaningful music that continues to resonate at the core of reggae culture and across the globe.

Reggae singer Rhoda Dakar has played a pivotal role in bringing the concept to life and when speaking of the record said "I have been privileged to see some of these great artists live and thank them for the music".

Tracklisting

Disc 1

Uptown Top Ranking - Althea & Donna

Hurt So Good - Susan Cadogan

Girlie Girlie - Sophia George

I Shall Sing - Judy Mowatt

Steppin' Out Of Babylon - Marcia Griffiths

Lovin You - Janet Kay & The Kaylets

Angel Of The Morning - Joya Landis

Silly Wasn't I? - Sharon Forrester

Perfidia - Phyllis Dillon

Spell - Sylvia Tella

Moonlight Lover - Joya Landis

Woman A Come - Marguerita

Woman Of The Ghetto - Phyllis Dillon

If You're Ready (Come Go With Me) - Cynthia Richards

Barb Wire - Nora Dean

Where Is The Love - Sonya Spence

Slim Boy - Barbara Jones

Queen Of The World - Claudette

We Were Lovers - Patsy

Peace Begins Within - Nora Dean

Honey Hush - Mille Small

Keep It Like It Is - Louisa Mark

Words (Are Impossible) - Cynthia Schloss

Nothing Gained (From Loving You) - Marie Pierre

I'm Still In Love With You - Marcia Aitken

Disc 2

Love Was All I Had - Phyllis Dillon

Back Wey - Faye Bennett

Good Woman - Lorna Bennett

Butterflies - Nora Dean

Come With Me - Sonya Spence

Sensi For Sale - Sandra Robinson

Disco Fits - Candy McKenzie

Why Did You Use Me - Lillian Williams

About To Lose My Mind - Pam Hall

Downtown Thing - Althea

Fire In Your Wire - Patsy

Give You And Get - Marcia Griffiths

I Let You Go - Dawn Penn

Dynamic - Paula Clarke

I Was In Love - Beverley Bailey

Tribulation - Joy Whyte

If - Susan Cadogan

My Willow Tree - Hortense Ellis

Sad Movies (Make Me Cry) - Cynthia Schloss

Struggling - Sharon Black

Lady, Lady - Joy White

Back In My Arms Again - Doreen Shaeffer

This Is Me (aka If Your Name Is Andy) - Dorothy Reid

Show Me, Baby - Audrey Hall





