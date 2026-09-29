Toy Factory Project to Return to Spartanburg for Homecoming Show

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Toy Factory Project, the all-star ensemble honoring the legacy of Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell, is returning to Spartanburg, SC, for a homecoming show December 30 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. With only a handful of shows under their belt, the band has quickly generated excitement among the live music community, and the small run of December dates it recently announced has seen two shows sell out within weeks.

The general ticket on-sale kicks off Friday, October 2 (10am ET) at www.toyfactoryproject.com/tour, while the band's exclusive presale begins September 30. Tickets for the band's upcoming Ryman Auditorium show on December 28 sold out almost immediately, before the general on sale, so fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access code information via the band's newsletter.

Toy Factory Project is anchored by band leader Paul T. Riddle, a Grammy-winning drummer and co-founder of the original Marshall Tucker Band. The ensemble brings together Marcus King (Guitar/Steel Guitar/Vocals, The Marcus King Band), Charlie Starr (Guitar/Vocals, Blackberry Smoke), Oteil Burbridge (Bass/Vocals, Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil & the PeaceMakers) and Josh Shilling (Piano/Organ/Vocals, Mountain Heart, Wynonna Judd). For live shows, the band is joined by fiddler/mandolinist Sam Bush and percussionist Jimmy Rector (Oteil & Friends, Anthill Cinema).

The band's December run kicks off at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium December 28 & 29 (Dec. 28 is already sold out), followed by the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium show on December 30, before coming to an end with a sold-out NYE show at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on December 31.

'I cannot wait to get back out on the road with this group of guys after all these months,' shares MTB founding member Paul T. Riddle, who still calls South Carolina home. 'And to be playing at such iconic venues…I'm just so excited and grateful. No better way to close out the year so please make sure you join us!'

TFP guitarist and vocalist Marcus King, who is also a born and raised South Carolinian hailing from Greenville, SC, added: 'Having the opportunity to come back to South Carolina and play a show with this group of guys, man, there's no better way to spend the holidays!'

The band's live debut at the 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Festival marked a powerful introduction for the group, showcasing their electrifying musicianship and magnetic chemistry while feeding off an enthusiastic crowd and the sheer joy of playing together. Of the show, Rolling Stone raved: 'the showcase became one of the most memorable sets in the 52-year history of the (Telluride) Rocky Mountain festival.'

Paul T. Riddle assembled the Toy Factory Project as a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate and MTB co-founder, Toy Caldwell. The group breathes new life into Caldwell's timeless songbook, transforming personal loss into a vibrant celebration of Southern rock's soul-stirring spirit. Far more than a supergroup, it's a gathering of musical titans–each a legend in their own right–united to honor the melodies that have echoed through generations.

Toy Factory Project Tour Dates

December 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

December 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

December 30 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

December 31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)

About Toy Factory Project

Toy Factory Project is an all-star Southern rock supergroup honoring the legacy of Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell, led by original MTB drummer Paul T. Riddle. United by deep respect for the music and a shared passion for live performance, the ensemble brings together Grammy-nominated guitarist/vocalist Marcus King (Marcus King Band), bass virtuoso Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil & the PeaceMakers), guitarist/vocalist Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) and keyboardist/vocalist Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart, Wynonna Judd) to breathe new life into Caldwell's timeless songbook.

Photo Credit: Dylan Akers



Photo Credit: Dylan Akers

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