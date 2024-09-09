Towa Bird to Support Billie Eilish on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ascendant alt-rock/pop artist Towa Bird, was announced as direct support on Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” produced by Live Nation. Towa Bird joins the tour beginning November 2 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena. See full list of Towa support dates below.

Towa Bird’s debut album, American Hero available via Interscope Records, is a powerhouse body of work introducing a one-of-a-kind new voice in the world of alt-rock/pop. The album has racked up critical acclaim from, among others, Billboard, Vanity Fair, DAZED, and Rolling Stone, who wrote, “Towa Bird is the rock & roll firecracker we need right now.”

Named “Gen Z’s Joan Jett” by Vogue, Towa hits the road this September and October with a string of headlining sold-out (American) Hero Complex Tour dates in California and New York before joining Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.” She will also be taking the stage at the All Things Go festivals in New York and in Columbia, MD, later this month.

Made with producers like Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), Luke Niccoli (Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani), and Thomas Powers of The Naked and Famous (who worked on “Deep Cut”) American Hero is a feat of explosive guitar work and emotionally potent songwriting. “These songs are me being completely honest about queer love and all its essence; there’s a lot of yearning and vulnerability and dealing with difficult emotions,” says Towa, who also landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the top candidates for “Pop’s Next Big Thing.” “I grew up listening to so many male-gazey love songs, and it was important to put something out into the world that felt like the music I wanted for myself when I was a kid.”

Towa Bird Support Dates on Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR”

11/02- State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11/03 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11/06 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

11/08- Heritage Bank Center- Cincinnati, OH

11/10 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

11/11 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

12/16 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

On The Road:

9/24 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

9/25 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

9/28 - All Things Go NYC, Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

9/29 - All Things Go Music Festival, Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

10/1 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

ABOUT TOWA BIRD

A half-Filipino, half-English artist who spent much of her childhood in Thailand and London, Towa Bird first started playing guitar at the age of twelve, honing her technique by strumming along to The Kinks, The Who, and other bands she discovered through her father’s record collection. After forming her first band at age 14, she cut her teeth playing dive bars and street festivals in Hong Kong, then went on to study at Goldsmiths, University of London. Naming Jimi Hendrix, Joan Jett, and Prince among her longtime inspirations, Towa dropped out of school after two years to pursue her love of music and got her start producing and co-writing for other artists, in addition to posting videos that found her soloing over hip-hop, pop, and R&B songs. As her singular guitar style gained attention across the globe — and earned admiration from the likes of Willow Smith and Tyler, the Creator — Towa began sharing original music and soon after inked her deal with Interscope Records. Since making her major-label debut with “Wild Heart,” she’s joined Reneé Rapp on tour in North America and Europe; graced the covers of NME, High Snobiety, Gay Times, The Face, and more. Towa’s debut album American Hero offers up an intimate exploration of queerness, identity, and the complexities of love.

