Tove Lo Releases 'Queen Of The Clouds: X' Special Anniversary Edition

The iconic debut album that launched Tove Lo's career is returning as a special anniversary edition, "Queen Of The Clouds: X " -- out now. The expanded release features fan favorites, remixes, demos, and the unreleased track "Jealousy (From the Vault)."

"10 years of Queen Of The Clouds 👑🌨️ Nothing could have prepared me for the way this album changed my life. I was such a mess when I wrote these songs but I still feel 100% that this album is me today. And I am doing something special around this anniversary, I know some of you OG's have been wondering :)" - Tove Lo

The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length album, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum "Habits (Stay High)" and double-platinum "Talking Body." Habits (Stay High), the album's biggest hit, has amassed over 2 billion streams and reached #1 on Top 40 radio in the US and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's music video, along with its remixes, has garnered 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

In addition to the original tracks, Queen Of The Clouds: X will include the unreleased songs "Talking Body 2014 (Jax Jones Remix)" and "Write me off - super demo.mp4a," both from 2014."Jealousy (From the Vault)," a highly anticipated fan favorite written in 2014, is finally being released as a gift to Tove Lo's loyal followers. The song was co-written by Tove Lo, Mattman & Robin, and Jason Gill, and produced by Jason Gill.

ABOUT TOVE LO

Tove Lo embodies every side of her own femininity in her music. She can be powerful in one breath and lusty in the next. Her cleverness will turn into introspection just before she makes herself heard again. She fights hard and loves even harder. Tove has always spoken her mind, and it's why she's left an ever-expanding imprint on pop. The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum "Habits (Stay High)" and double-platinum "Talking Body." Among numerous collaborations, she joined forces with Nick Jonas for the platinum "Close" and Flume on the gold-certified "Say It" in addition to anthems with Alesso, Coldplay, Martin Garrix, Charli XCX, Sean Paul, ALOK, and Major Lazer, to name a few. In the midst of sold out shows on multiple continents, she served up Lady Wood [2016] and Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II) [2017] before reaching another stratosphere on 2019's Sunshine Kitty. It landed on year-end lists from the likes of Esquire and Idolator, while Pitchfork proclaimed, "Sunshine Kitty holds some of Tove Lo's most vulnerable writing; it's also her clubbiest record." Meanwhile, she garnered her second GRAMMY Award nomination with "Glad He's Gone" in the category of "Best Music Video." As a songwriter behind-the-scenes, she's penned music for everyone from Lorde to Zara Larsson in addition to co-writing Ellie Goulding's quintuple-platinum "Love Me Like You Do" for Fifty Shades of Grey, receiving nominations at the Golden GlobeAwards and the GRAMMY Awards. Now, Tove realizes a new strength within femininity on her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme, available everywhere via her own Pretty Swede Records.

