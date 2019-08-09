Touche Amore Releases 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of …TO THE BEAT OF A DEAD HORSE
Touché Amoré will release the 10 year anniversary deluxe version of their debut album ...To The Beat Of A Dead Horse this Friday (pre-order). Today the band shared "Suckerfish" (Anniversary Version) with Brooklyn Vegan and the song can also be heard below. About the song Brooklyn Vegan says, " It's all around a little different than the original, but it still retains the humble charm of the band's debut and it's a good recording in its own right."
Limited to 1500 copies, the deluxe version of ...To The Beat of A Dead Horse comes with a 148 page book with hyper detail from the genesis of the band up until Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me. A foreword by Geoff Rickly as well as photos (with contributions by Angela Owens, Reid Haithcock, Ryan Alysworth and more), flyers, and even the email of a band member quitting.
Touché Amoré Jeremy Bolm says:
"We always wanted to have a hardbound book version like all of our other albums, so we waited patiently for the anniversary to make this special. It comes with two LPs. The original album from 2009, as well as a newly re-recorded version which was recorded by Zach Tuch (engineer on our song "Green") and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge). You might be asking "Why re-record this album?" Mostly its because we physically couldn't remix and remaster the 2009 version due to all the files being lost when the hard drive containing them crashed. We also just loved the idea of Elliot and Tyler getting to play on this album as they weren't in the band at the time. We wanted the songs to sound like how we've been playing them these last bunch of years. Faster and with more energy. So thats what you get here. Geoff Rickly (Thursday) and Jeff Eaton (Modern Life is War) both stepped up to re-record their guest spots too. True fing heroes. This project took over a year of work and was carefully laid out by Nick Steinhardt with reimagined cover art by Bart Balboa (Birds in Row). This is a one time pressing of this deluxe version, limited to 1500 copies. We hope you enjoy."
Tour Dates
With Jeromes Dream + Dangers
AUGUST 12: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
AUGUST 13: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe (sold out)
AUGUST 14: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
AUGUST 15: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 (sold out)
AUGUST 16: Fresno, CA @ Strummer's
AUGUST 17: Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman
AUGUST 18: Sacramento, CA @Holy Diver
With Deafheaven + Portrayal of Guilt
SEPTEMBER 16: Budapest, Hungary @ A38
SEPTEMBER 17: Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska
SEPTEMBER 18: Milan, Italy @ Santeria Social Club
SEPTEMBER 20: Vienna, Austria @ Arena
SEPTEMBER 21: Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory
SEPTEMBER 22: Berlin, Germany @ SO36
SEPTEMBER 23: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
SEPTEMBER 25: Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
SEPTEMBER 26: Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
SEPTEMBER 27: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
SEPTEMBER 29: Bristol, UK @ SWX
SEPTEMBER 30: Newcastle, UK @ Riverside
OCTOBER 1: Glasgow, UK @ Garage
OCTOBER 2: Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
OCTOBER 3: London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
OCTOBER 4: Brussels, Belgium @ AB Ballroom
OCTOBER 5: Paris, France @ Trabendo
OCTOBER 7: Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
OCTOBER 8: Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
OCTOBER 9: Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
OCTOBER 10: Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne
OCTOBER 11: Barcelona, Spain @ Amfest
OCTOBER 12: Madrid, Spain @ Sala Shoko
OCTOBER 13: Porto, Spain @ Amplifest
Photo credit: Angela Owens