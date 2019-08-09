Touché Amoré will release the 10 year anniversary deluxe version of their debut album ...To The Beat Of A Dead Horse this Friday (pre-order). Today the band shared "Suckerfish" (Anniversary Version) with Brooklyn Vegan and the song can also be heard below. About the song Brooklyn Vegan says, " It's all around a little different than the original, but it still retains the humble charm of the band's debut and it's a good recording in its own right."

Limited to 1500 copies, the deluxe version of ...To The Beat of A Dead Horse comes with a 148 page book with hyper detail from the genesis of the band up until Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me. A foreword by Geoff Rickly as well as photos (with contributions by Angela Owens, Reid Haithcock, Ryan Alysworth and more), flyers, and even the email of a band member quitting.



Touché Amoré Jeremy Bolm says:

"We always wanted to have a hardbound book version like all of our other albums, so we waited patiently for the anniversary to make this special. It comes with two LPs. The original album from 2009, as well as a newly re-recorded version which was recorded by Zach Tuch (engineer on our song "Green") and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge). You might be asking "Why re-record this album?" Mostly its because we physically couldn't remix and remaster the 2009 version due to all the files being lost when the hard drive containing them crashed. We also just loved the idea of Elliot and Tyler getting to play on this album as they weren't in the band at the time. We wanted the songs to sound like how we've been playing them these last bunch of years. Faster and with more energy. So thats what you get here. Geoff Rickly (Thursday) and Jeff Eaton (Modern Life is War) both stepped up to re-record their guest spots too. True fing heroes. This project took over a year of work and was carefully laid out by Nick Steinhardt with reimagined cover art by Bart Balboa (Birds in Row). This is a one time pressing of this deluxe version, limited to 1500 copies. We hope you enjoy."

Tour Dates

With Jeromes Dream + Dangers

AUGUST 12: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

AUGUST 13: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe (sold out)

AUGUST 14: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

AUGUST 15: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 (sold out)

AUGUST 16: Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

AUGUST 17: Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

AUGUST 18: Sacramento, CA @Holy Diver

With Deafheaven + Portrayal of Guilt

SEPTEMBER 16: Budapest, Hungary @ A38

SEPTEMBER 17: Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska

SEPTEMBER 18: Milan, Italy @ Santeria Social Club

SEPTEMBER 20: Vienna, Austria @ Arena

SEPTEMBER 21: Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory

SEPTEMBER 22: Berlin, Germany @ SO36

SEPTEMBER 23: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

SEPTEMBER 25: Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

SEPTEMBER 26: Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

SEPTEMBER 27: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

SEPTEMBER 29: Bristol, UK @ SWX

SEPTEMBER 30: Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

OCTOBER 1: Glasgow, UK @ Garage

OCTOBER 2: Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

OCTOBER 3: London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

OCTOBER 4: Brussels, Belgium @ AB Ballroom

OCTOBER 5: Paris, France @ Trabendo

OCTOBER 7: Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

OCTOBER 8: Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

OCTOBER 9: Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

OCTOBER 10: Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

OCTOBER 11: Barcelona, Spain @ Amfest

OCTOBER 12: Madrid, Spain @ Sala Shoko

OCTOBER 13: Porto, Spain @ Amplifest

Photo credit: Angela Owens





