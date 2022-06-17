Toronto Alt-Rocker HARKNESS Release 'Ciao To The Beauty' Single

With Canadian alt-rocker Harkness saying "Ciao To The Beauty," their new track - available now - will have you saying "hello" to your new favourites on the scene!

The solo artist from Toronto, Canada delivers a full-bodied soundscape full of rich instrumentation, yesteryear nods, and forward-motion music of the future. The title track from Harkness' forthcoming album, "Ciao To The Beauty" dips and ducks around 60s flair while incorporating modern alternative rock and exciting musical experimentation.

"Many years ago, I went on a solo trip to Brazil on holiday," says Harkness. "The gorgeous environment and the open, joyful character of the people had a profound effect on me - as did the fantastic local music that seemed to always be playing in the open air.

"I would stroll aimlessly for hours finding cool percussion instruments to buy while soaking up what felt like so much explosive energy all around me," Harkness continues. "One of the peak moments was my visit to Falls de Iguazu where hundreds of waterfalls can be seen, heard, and felt to your very core.

"It was there that 'Ciao To The Beauty' was born."

A musical childhood would grow and develop a young Harkness' insatiable thirst for artistry; his father fronted The Al Harkness Orchestra a band consisting of horns and winds along with a traditional rhythm section and his mother played French horn and piano beautifully.

While his mother gave him his first piano lessons, Harkness learned his essential life lessons from his father's vast record collections. By age 12, he'd learned his first guitar chords, and by 17, Harkness quit school in favor of a professional musical career that took him around the world.

Harkeness' debut LP, The Occasion, officially arrived in August of 2021 and his newest project is slated for March of 2023; two four-song strong EPs are expected in the lead-up to next year's full-length project.

"The song celebrates beauty and hints at the question 'Why do we feel the need for an abundance of possessions and assets in order to find happiness.'?" explains Harkness: "It suggests that all we could ever want is ours if we just stop to embrace what is already right in front of us. 'Ciao to the Beauty' encourages the listener to recognize the destructive tendencies of a self-centered existence. The lyrics go as far as to say, 'Look up at the sky, kiss yourself goodbye' to encourage a whole new perspective to live by."

Harkness levies his love of multi-instrumentation on the track; unique melodies, and eclectic percussion. "Ciao To The Beauty" doesn't shy away from tuba, marimba, flute, bassoon, glockenspiel, and plenty of layered harmonies. Harkness' artistry relies on performing with real musicians, in real tones created by humans versus machines. His flair for creating detail-oriented tracks that take the listener on a sonic journey is unparalleled into today's musical landscape.

Harkness plucks together every note, seamlessly weaving them into one fluid body of work. And when the song ends, you'll find yourself thanking Harkness for providing a sonic think-piece: you saying "hello" to the newest love of your life, while he croons: "Ciao To The Beauty".

"Ciao To The Beauty" is available now. Listen here: