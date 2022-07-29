Tony Luke Jr. Releases New Single 'One More Night'

Tony Luke Jr. will be touching people's hearts with his latest single 'One More Night.' This beautifully crafted heartfelt piano ballad is inspired by his late son who he lost to the devastating disease of addiction. Tony Luke Jr., multi-Grammy award winner Joe Nicolo, and entrepreneur Joseph G. DiGiacomo started a non-profit organization SOUND MIND NETWORK to help raise funding through the arts and music to help break the stigma of recovery and mental health. Tony Luke Jr. will be donating 100% of the proceeds of this song to the organization.

The song is composed of delicate piano chords joined with Tony's rich, emotive voice to create a track that will touch any heart who has experienced loss. Gentle strings and guitar strums added in the song contribute an extra layer of sonic depth while keeping the focus on Tony's lyrics.

Native from South Philadelphia, Tony Luke Jr. is a songwriter, actor, charity founder, and celebrity chef who wants to change the world through songwriting and music. The artist has had quite an extensive career in the entertainment industry, such as being the host of "Tony Luke's Eaglemania," which aired Saturday nights on Philadelphia's ABC affiliate WPVI-TV for a portion of the Eagles' 2010 season. Moreover, he has also starred in many films and television series, including; The Jamie Kennedy Experiment (2003) as Anthony Martinelli, Hack (2003) - episode "Dial 'O' for Murder" as a vendor, Mafioso: The Father, the Son (2004) as Paulie Hammer, 10th & Wolf (2006) as Rocco, Invincible (2006) as a cape-clad fan, Sight (2008) as Paul, The Nail: The Story of Joey Nardone (2009) as Joey Nardone, The Mighty Macs (2010) as Salvatore Galentino, Frankenfood (SpikeTV) (2014) Co-host and judge, Food Mashups With Tony Luke Jr. (2015) web series, host, and The Nail: The Story of Joey Nardone. Furthermore, Tony signed a publishing deal with Heart Songs Music Group in 2022 and is also a founder of the charity foundation Sound Mind Network, which focuses on healing addiction and mental illness through the arts and music. Artists on the Sound Mind Network's ambassador roster include Kevin and Michael Bacon of the Bacon Brothers, Kathy Sledge of "Sister Sledge" fame, Wyclef Jean, Cyndi Lauper, Cory Singer, Bailey James, ElectraQueens, Johnny Showcase, and more.

