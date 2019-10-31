Tomorrow, ELIZABETH Shares Debut Album 'The Wonderful World of Nature'

Tomorrow Elizabeth will proudly share her debut album The Wonderful World of Nature. The album features singles "Meander," "Beautiful Baby," and "Parties," the latter of which The FADER described as a song which "begs to be screamed along to in the Uber home or wept along to during a Monday afternoon comedown".

Stepping into her sound like a silk robe, Elizabeth is the patron saint of sad girls on The Wonderful World of Nature, her debut album, produced by John Castle (Hatchie, Angie McMahon, Cub Sport, Vance Joy). Elizabeth is a glamorous tragic, a queer pop anti-heroine holding a curtain of glittering melodies over ugly truths.

Casting herself as the antagonist wielding pop songs as weapons, she wipes away her running mascara and escapes a destruction of her own making. This debutante divorcée has traded in her white veil for a cocktail and concocted a collection of shimmering heartbreak bangers that celebrate the femme and her indulgent indiscretions. The record is a testament to obsession and the desire to consume as much - of people, of substances, of herself - as she can.

These are pop songs that leave a lasting mark; lovebites that linger. Operating with an absolute absence of ego, together Castle and Elizabeth succumbed to their purest pop whims.

A fixation on intimacy extends far beyond just the lyrics - in designing the sound of her record, Elizabeth sought to create a feeling of intense closeness with listeners, to give the impression she's hovering close, dealing out melodic incantations like a trusted friend or conscience on your shoulder. The effect is immediate, drawing the listener fully into their body and reminding them of the weight of heartbreak and desire. In facing the futility of holding onto something that's already slipped out of her grasp, Elizabeth has created a new kind of heartbreak album.

Watch the video for "meander" below!

1. Beautiful Baby

2. Parties

3. Don't Let My Love (Bring You Down)

4. Here

5. Death Toll

6. I Want You

7. Meander

8. I've Been Thinking

9. Imagining The Changes

10. Burn It All

11. Take Me Back





