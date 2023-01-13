Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Speight Releases New Single 'The One'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jan. 13, 2023  

London-based singer-songwriter Tom Speight releases new single "The One," via Nettwerk. "The One" is a single filled with a gut-wrenching heartache that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Injected with an eruption of shimmering operatic strings and irresistible melodies, "The One" is a resilient lead single that overflows with an alluring mystique. Despite being built around the thematic tone of a sombre, wistful-longing, the energy in Tom's work still very much remains.

Throughout these past six years, we have watched Tom grow and create a name for himself within the world of intimate acoustic anthems. Where his second album took a much bolder and poppier approach, it only makes sense to branch out further into this new soundscape.

With two standout albums already under his belt, nods that were once directed towards the likes of Damien Rice and Stereophonics are now diverging towards Dermot Kennedy, Ed Sheeran, and Rag'n'Bone Man.

When you hear that the single has been co-produced and co-written with Carey Willetts who has worked with the likes of Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings, you can really begin to see how Tom has thought about bringing this range of influences into his work.

Riding the spirited waves of his sophomore album 'Everything's Waiting for You', Tom has seen his numbers feature on both the big and small screen with the likes of To All the Boys, Sex Lives of College Girls, The Voice, Strictly, Masterchef, as well as being the most played artist in 2021's season of Love Island.

Tom has featured in TV appearances, sharing both his work and story on the likes of ITV News, Channel 5 News, BBC Breakfast, BBC News, Sky News, and the Sara Cox TV Show, to name but a few, in addition to press accolades from the likes of The Telegraph, The Times, The Metro, and The Daily Mail.

Over the years, Tom's work has been celebrated all around the world, with huge support coming from the UK to Australia to Brazil and Germany. In addition to supporting an incredible line-up of artists that include the likes of James Bay, Tom Grennan, Stereophonics, Maisie Peters, to name just a few. Having garnered over 200 million streams across his works, Tom is in a perfect position to start looking towards a very bright future.

Watch the new music video here:



