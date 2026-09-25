Tom Morello Releases EVERYONE GETS EVERYTHING THEY WANT

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Tom Morello has released his first solo rock album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want, via Mom + Pop Music. The collection, which confronts issues of fascism, immigrant rights, and global political turmoil, features Morello's revolutionary fretwork, blending thunderous riffs, otherworldly solos, and an uncompromising lyrical vision. Production credits include Tyler Smyth, Carl Restivo, Zakk Cervini, Dan Carey, and Sam Nelson Harris.

On the release of the album, Morello notes: 'I wanted to make a record that reflected all sides of my career, felt like it was really of the moment, absolutely unforgiving and unwavering in its rock power, big riffs, crazy solos and the political content that I feel in my heart. I make anti fascist songs for anti fascists, anti Nazi songs for anti Nazis and anti racist songs for anti racists. If any of that offends you do the math.'

The music spans a diverse array of styles and collaborators, reflecting decades of experience as a songwriter and performer. Serj Tankian, Kneecap and Beartooth all make appearances, and Morello's fifteen year old guitar wiz son Roman, who has been startling audiences on tour with his dad the past three years, shares writing credits on five songs, contributing monster riffs and fiery solos.

On focus track 'Unconquered' featuring Kneecap, Morello's signature riffs are thunderous and comes with a video highlighting Morello and the Irish trio's electrifying presence within their live performances. 'I'm a big fan of Kneecap and they have fearlessly stood up for their beliefs in this time where it can cost you a lot,' Morello adds. 'I reached out to them and they were interested. They asked what I was thinking and I said the song has got to be called 'Unconquered' and it's got to have the spirit of the best of what we've done in our careers. It's an absolute jam.'

Morello has released five singles ahead of the release: 'Date Night,' a song that tells the true story of three young Dutch girls serving as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II; 'Adjourn It,' featuring Serj Tankian as well as Roman, condemning the rising tide of racism and anti-immigrant bigotry; 'Everything Burns' featuring Beartooth which saw its in-game debut in Final Fantasy XIV; 'Soldier in the Army of Love' featuring Roman in June of 2024 and 'Pretend You Remember Me' in July of 2025.

Morello has a long history of organizing activism-oriented concerts, rallies, and events, and continues to be a leading voice for social justice causes and workers and immigrants rights issues across the country and around the world. In addition to his solo work with The Nightwatchman and his role in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, Morello remains one of modern rock's most influential guitarists, and outspoken activists.

Next week, his festival Power To The People will take place on Saturday October 3rd at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD as a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action. The sold-out one-day festival curated by Morello, will feature special performances from an extraordinary lineup of artists and activists including Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Killer Mike, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Nathaniel Rateliff, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, State Radio, Scott Ian, The Last Internationale and a DJ set by artist Shepard Fairey.

Morello joined Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW Tuesday night to talk about the upcoming festival and new album.

Everyone Gets Everything They Want Tracklisting

1. Beth From Electronics

2. Everyone Gets Everything They Want

3. Adjourn It (feat. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello)

4. I Am Not Yours To Command

5. Soldier in the Army of Love

6. Unconquered (feat. Kneecap)

7. Date Night

8. The Last Rung on the Ladder

9. Everything Burns (feat. Beartooth)

10. Pretend You Remember Me

11. Untethered

12. They Can't Kill Us All

Tom Morello Tour Dates

10/3/26 - Power to the People 2026 - Washington, DC

3/2/27 - The Esplanade - Medicine Hat, AB, Canada

3/3/27 - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre - Camrose, AB, Canada

3/5/27 - Vic Juba Community Theatre - Lloydminster, AB, Canada

3/6/27 - Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre - Fort Saskatchewan AB, Canada

3/8/27 - E.A. Rawlinson Center For The Arts - Prince Albert, SK, Canada

About Tom Morello

Tom Morello is known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous riffs, and is a groundbreaking artist whether in his solo career or as an original member of the rock bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave - two acts responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and a combined 30 million albums sold worldwide. His trademark style, innovative techniques, and effects that resemble turntable scratching redefined electric guitar playing and were crucial components of Rage Against the Machine's rap-metal sonic attack and Audioslave's numerous radio hits, not only helping catapult Morello and both those bands to multi platinum success but leading to his recognition by Rolling Stone Magazine as #18 on the '100 Greatest Guitar Players of All-Time' and subsequent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame. Morello's signature guitar could also be heard in supergroups Prophets of Rage and Street Sweeper Social Club as well as a six-year stint with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Additionally, Harvard graduate Morello has for decades been a vocal political activist and solo artist who has championed countless human rights and workers' rights causes.

About Mom+Pop Music

Mom+Pop was formed 18 years ago in 2008, inspired by indie labels such as Sub Pop, Secretly, Beggars Group, and Dischord as a compass and conscience aspiring to earn respect within the artist community. Since that time, Mom+Pop Music has curated a critically acclaimed roster of artists and achieved significant success by releasing music from underscores, Tom Morello, MGMT, Magdalena Bay, Courtney Barnett, Caamp, Violent Vira, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Porter Robinson, and many others. Solely owned and operated by Founder/co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus Rudd, M+P has a global team of 25 people and is self-distributed. Known for their artist-first mantra, M+P continues to amass industry accolades from artists, media, and colleagues, including Billboard's Independent Label Power Lists, A2IM's Libera Award for Label of the Year, and other recognitions. They have been featured in Forbes, Variety, and Billboard over the years, with a focus on their credibility, thoroughness, and talented team. Mom+Pop Music has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch, download hi-res



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch, download hi-res

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