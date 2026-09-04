THE BLOODY BEETROOTS to Release Live at Montreux 2017 Album

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Mercury Studios is releasing the first-ever live album from the Italian, genre-smashing juggernaut The Bloody Beetroots Live. The Bloody Beetroots Live - Live at Montreux 2017 arrives October 9 and will be available on Blu-ray+CD and Double LP. The explosive 30-song release features tracks spanning the project's first three albums, capturing The Bloody Beetroots Live expanded lineup in a full-contact collision of electro, punk, and dance-floor pressure on the iconic Swiss stage.

The Bloody Beetroots Live - helmed by visionary founding member Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo - tear through signature cuts including 'Warp 1.9,' 'Rocksteady,' 'Chronicles of a Fallen Love,' and 'My Name Is Thunder,' alongside fan favorites from albums including 2009's Romborama and 2017's The Great Electronic Swindle, the artist's most recent album at the time. Driven by Rifo's singular vision and amplified by the full live band, the concert recordings capture the project up-close in all of its visceral glory.

The Bloody Beetroots formed in 2005 in the small Northern Italian town of Bassano del Grappa, where Rifo grew up. From the beginning, his vision was rooted in a combustible mix of mediums, genres, and bold electronic textures. That intrepid, anything-goes spirit spans punk, electronic music, classical arrangements, grimy distortion, soaring melodies, club pressure, comic-book violence, and a guerrilla-style performance aesthetic. Initially conceived in a DJ configuration, the Rifo-led collective eventually evolved into a riotous live-band experience - the incarnation captured on The Bloody Beetroots Live - Live at Montreux 2017.

Over more than 20 years, The Bloody Beetroots have released four studio albums, along with countless EPs, singles, and remix projects. The Bloody Beetroots have also collaborated with artists such as Penny Rimbaud, Steve Aoki, Paul McCartney, Tommy Lee, Jet, Tom Morello, Penny Rimbaud, Perry Farrell, Sam Quealy, Refused, and Bob Vylan. The Bloody Beetroots Live at Montreux 2017 marks the project's inaugural live album.

Since 1967, the Montreux Jazz Festival has turned the shores of Lake Geneva into a proving ground for artists who move culture, from Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and Prince to modern giants including David Bowie, Lady Gaga, and Muse. The Bloody Beetroots Live - Live at Montreux 2017 joins the legacy of these Montreux icons with a performance that captures the project at its most precise, pummeling, and dangerous.

Track Listing

LP

Side A

1. My Name Is Thunder

2. Rocksteady

3. Wolfpack

4. Spank

5. The Source (Chaos & Confusion)

6. Mystery Meat

7. Warp 1977 Mashup Warp 1.9

8. Saint Bass City Rockers

Side B

1. Choo Choo

2. Keep on Dancing

3. Drums Solo 2017

4. Crash

5. New Noise

6. Dissolve

7. Runaway

8. All Black Everything

9. Pistols & Hearts

Side C

1. Chronicles of a Fallen Love

2. Volevo Un Gatto Nero (You Promised Me Bob Rifo)

3. Enter the Void

4. The Beat

5. Albion

6. My Name Is Thunder

Side D

1. Back To The Top

2. Cornelius

3. Dimmakmmunication

4. Reactivated

5. Warp 7.7

6. Baseball Bat

7. 10,000 Prophets

Blu-ray+CD

1. My Name Is Thunder

2. Rocksteady

3. Wolfpack

4. Spank

5. The Source (Chaos & Confusion)

6. Mystery Meat

7. Warp 1977 Mashup Warp 1.9

8. Saint Bass City Rockers

9. Choo Choo

10. Keep on Dancing

11. Drums Solo 2017

12. Crash

13. New Noise

14. Dissolve

15. Runaway

16. All Black Everything

17. Pistols & Hearts

18. Chronicles of a Fallen Love

19. Volevo Un Gatto Nero (You Promised Me Bob Rifo)

20. Enter the Void

21. The Beat

22. Albion

23. My Name Is Thunder

24. Back To The Top

25. Cornelius

26. Dimmakmmunication

27. Reactivated

28. Warp 7.7

29. Baseball Bat

30. 10,000 Prophets

About Mercury Studios

Mercury Studios develops, produces, distributes and invests in award-winning content, working with a global network of creatives and artists in the world of music.

Headquartered in London, with offices in LA and New York, current and recent projects include ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO directed by Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald, Grammy-winning, Academy Award and BAFTA award-nominated AMERICAN SYMPHONY, directed by Matthew Heineman for the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions/Netflix, REGGAETON: THE SOUND THAT CONQUERED THE WORLD / NBC Peacock, and IF THESE WALLS COULD SING, directed by Mary McCartney for Disney+.

Mercury Studios also produced and distributed performance capture films Andrea Bocelli 30TH: THE CELEBRATION, directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift The Eras Tour) for global Theatrical and TV, BACK TO THE BEGINNING: OZZY'S FINAL BOW, for global Livestream and Theatrical, and QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL for IMAX and Disney+.

In 2025, Mercury Studios also hosted world premieres at the Tribeca Festival for METALLICA SAVED MY LIFE and JUST SING.

Mercury Studios represents the world's leading catalogue of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.

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