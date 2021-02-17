Tobacco Dock Virtual Announce Colossal Opening Weekend Lineup, April 3-4

A colossal lineup has been announced for the Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend, which is completely free-to-attend across all platforms and devices.

Taking place on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd April 2021, the two-day Easter Weekend partython features over 40 artists playing across four arenas at the immersive, virtual venue, including Chase & Status, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping, Eats Everything, Skream, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Flava D, Sherelle, Imogen, Emerald, Mollie Collins and many more.

Tobacco Dock Virtual is a pioneering project from electronic music promoters, LWE and leading virtual live events platform, Sansar, that sees the iconic London venue recreated in stunning detail. Available on mobile, MAC, tablet, PC, or VR through the Sansar app or any browser - without need for specialist equipment. Live-stream and media partner, Beatport, will also broadcast sets across Facebook, Youtube, Twitch and Beatport.com.

Replicating the social experience as closely as possible, partygoers can meet and catch up with friends, throw shapes on the dancefloor and explore the cavernous venue together. Adding to the shared experience, a range of games and quests can also be enjoyed, including custom avatars, quests and challenges. In this world that defies physics, there are also plenty of surprises, such as zero-gravity dancefloors. - All from the comfort of home without a bathroom queue in sight.

Good Friday's opening show celebrates house and techno with some of the biggest names in clubland, alongside exciting rising talent. The Great Gallery plays host to Enzo Siragusa, Hot Since 82, Skream, Rinse FM's Emerald and the hotly-tipped stylings of SYREETA. Techno seekers can head to the Car Park where Adam Beyer, Sasha, Nastia, Helena Star and Imogen will be happy to oblige. Eats Everything and Patrick Topping take headline slots in The Terrace in association with Relentless Energy Drink, with Alisha, Eliza Rose and Jaden Thompson also performing. Mr. Afterparty host the Little Gallery with Riva Starr, East End Dubs, Siggy Smalls, Miky J b2b Knowwhat and Lily Rivers.

Bass-fingers at the ready for Saturday's programme, uniting some of the biggest names in D&B. Return II Jungle with Chase & Status takeover the Great Gallery with Bou, Irah, Sherelle and Tim Reaper. Hospitality host the Car Park, with headline line sets from Camo & Krooked, Flava D, King of The Rollers plus, Lens & Tempza, Metrik and a full squad of MCs to keep the big vibes pumping. At the Terrace, hosted by Relentless Energy Drink, UKF Presents Hyper Vision with D&B royalty Wilkinson topping the bill. High-octane performances will also come from AMC, Mollie Collins, Skepsis and TS7 with a special guest still be to announced. Completing the Opening Weekend offering, Keep Hush take control of the Little Gallery with Angel D'Lite, Bailey Ibbs, Decibella, Ila Brugal , Tailor Jae and encore set from Tim Reaper.

Whilst we all await the reopening of our beloved clubs and venues, Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend offers a welcome slice of party action for the Easter celebrations.

TDv's Opening Weekend is the next development in LWE's plan to unleash a new generation of hybrid-reality music events that merge virtual and mobile gaming platforms with real life shows. Creating a web of connectivity between worlds that has never been seen before.

Create a free account to download a free ticket. Tickets downloaded before the end of February include free TDv merch for your avatar! https://za.fan/tdock.