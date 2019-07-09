Tiny Moving Parts Announce US Headlining Tour
Following the release of their upcoming album breathe, out September 13, Tiny Moving Parts will be hitting the road on a North American headlining tour. Support will come from Fredo Disco and Standards. Tickets are available for pre-sale here, tinymovingparts.soundrink.com, and general sale tickets will be available on Friday, July 12.
Last month, Tiny Moving Parts announced their signing to Hopeless Records and shared the music video for breathe's first single, "Medicine". Fans can watch it here: smarturl.it/MedicineVideo
breathe is more than just an album. It's an emotional crutch. It's moral support. It's the friend we all need at our darkest times. It's the sound of a band coming to terms with their own mortality, their own anxieties, their own self-doubts. And it's a reminder that, as long as there are songs sung back as if our lives depend on them, we are never alone.
The album is available for pre-order at smarturl.it/tmpmerch.
Tiny Moving Parts is Dylan Mattheisen (guitar/vocals), Matthew Chevalier (bass/vocals), and Billy Chevalier (drums).
Tiny Moving Parts Upcoming Tour Dates
Tickets: http://www.tinymovingparts.com/tour
July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo Coffee Prospect Café
July 27 - Detroit, MI - West Riverfront Park
July 28 - Detroit, MI - West Riverfront Park
UK Tour
w/ Microwave & Lizzy Farrell
September 21 - Southampton, UK - The 1865
September 22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
September 24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
September 25 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
September 26 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
September 27 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 2
September 28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
September 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
October 1 - Paris, France - Supersonic
October 2 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
October 3 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
October 4 - Hamburg-nord, Germany - Uebel & Gefärlich
October 5 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller Leipzig
October 6 - Berlin, Germany - BI NUU
October 8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
October 9 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
October 10 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club
US Headlining Tour
General Sale Tickets available Friday, 7/12
w/ Fred Disco and Standards
October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
October 25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
October 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
October 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
October 29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
October 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 1 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
November 2 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
November 3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
November 5 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
November 8 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic
November 9 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
November 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
November 12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
November 14 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In
November 15 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
November 16 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
November 17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
November 19 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
November 20 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
November 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
November 23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
November 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
November 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater
November 27 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
November 29 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
November 30 - Cleveland Heights, OH - The Grog Shop
