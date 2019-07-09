Tiny Moving Parts Announce US Headlining Tour

Following the release of their upcoming album breathe, out September 13, Tiny Moving Parts will be hitting the road on a North American headlining tour. Support will come from Fredo Disco and Standards. Tickets are available for pre-sale here, tinymovingparts.soundrink.com, and general sale tickets will be available on Friday, July 12.

Last month, Tiny Moving Parts announced their signing to Hopeless Records and shared the music video for breathe's first single, "Medicine". Fans can watch it here: smarturl.it/MedicineVideo

breathe is more than just an album. It's an emotional crutch. It's moral support. It's the friend we all need at our darkest times. It's the sound of a band coming to terms with their own mortality, their own anxieties, their own self-doubts. And it's a reminder that, as long as there are songs sung back as if our lives depend on them, we are never alone.

The album is available for pre-order at smarturl.it/tmpmerch.

Tiny Moving Parts is Dylan Mattheisen (guitar/vocals), Matthew Chevalier (bass/vocals), and Billy Chevalier (drums).

Tiny Moving Parts Upcoming Tour Dates

Tickets: http://www.tinymovingparts.com/tour

July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo Coffee Prospect Café

July 27 - Detroit, MI - West Riverfront Park

July 28 - Detroit, MI - West Riverfront Park

UK Tour

w/ Microwave & Lizzy Farrell

September 21 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

September 22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

September 24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

September 25 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

September 26 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

September 27 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 2

September 28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

September 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

October 1 - Paris, France - Supersonic

October 2 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

October 3 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

October 4 - Hamburg-nord, Germany - Uebel & Gefärlich

October 5 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller Leipzig

October 6 - Berlin, Germany - BI NUU

October 8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

October 9 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

October 10 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club

US Headlining Tour

General Sale Tickets available Friday, 7/12

w/ Fred Disco and Standards

October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

October 25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

October 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

October 29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

October 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 1 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

November 2 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

November 3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

November 5 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

November 8 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic

November 9 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

November 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

November 12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

November 14 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In

November 15 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

November 16 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

November 17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

November 19 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

November 20 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

November 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

November 23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

November 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

November 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater

November 27 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

November 29 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

November 30 - Cleveland Heights, OH - The Grog Shop

For more information, visit: www.hopelessrecords.com





